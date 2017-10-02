The Security Team Is Cracking Down! (On Parking)

By: Will Philpott, Jason Martini, Brendon Scher, David Shusterman

Juniors and Seniors who drive to school, if you haven’t noticed yet, towing started on September 25th. When parking in Student Parking, make sure your parking permit is prominently displayed. Along with a parking permit, you should also make sure you park in the specially marked spots, and don’t double park. Violators of these rules will be reported to the security team, and subsequently be towed. The security team checks the lot everyday, so do not attempt to park without a permit, because you will face the consequences.

Aside from parking, the security team is also working on making sure all of the lockers are given out and working, making sure students have hall passes, and other things of that nature.

We are almost a month into the school year, and although not all of the students are back to their mid-school year forms yet, the security team sure is. Thankfully, the security team has informed us that the year has started off pretty smoothly, and that they are just trying to figure out minor things that will help the school year get of and running.

We will be back soon with the next update on the security department’s efforts to make B-CC the best community it can be.