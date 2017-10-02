Senior Stress Soaring: Looming deadlines

By: Callie Wilks, Cole Doherty and Ryan Wilson

Seniors need constant reminders that it’s better to be proactive than to be stressed. Two stress factors at this point are the recommendation letter and the college application. Counselors have been going into senior English classes to talk more in depth about Early Action vs Early Decision still some seniors are anxious.

“The senior stress level is very high right now,” says Ms. Khani, a counselor for students with last names S-Z. The guidance office also wants to remind seniors that it needs a month’s notice to finalize college recommendations. The deadline for Early Action recommendation letter requests was on September 15th, but all others need to remember this same policy when requesting future letters.

B-CC has tried to easy the stress of the senior class, with extremely knowledgable and accommodating counselors.

For those seniors who still have not made any school decisions, there are weekly college visits hosted by the College and Career center here at B-CC. This past week seven visits came from UChicago, Otterbein, Gettysburg College, Roanoke, Dickinson College, UMiami, and UConnecticut.

Bottomline, it’s important to stay informed.