New and improved lunch makes its way to the BCC cafeteria

By: Kaimaya Bamfo, Pablo Lopez-Fernandez, Nathan Messer,Daniel White.

The MCPS Board has brought in new foods to the school lunch menu. New main courses and sides were added at the start of this year, and starting on the 25th of September, local fruits and vegetables will also make an appearance. This is being done in an attempt to entice students to eat school lunches. Meat lovers pizza, walking tacos, flatbread grilled cheese, corn on the cob, string beans, and local cantaloupe are just some of the new additions to the menu. Finally, BCC cafeteria manager Ms. Laura Reese commented that ‘there is a noticeable difference at the start of this year’, and foresees school lunch is making a turn for the better.