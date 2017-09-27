NFL Protests, the President, and the First Amendment

This Sunday over one hundred football players in the NFL kneeled and many more linked arms during the national anthem. Traditionally, players stand during the anthem as a show of respect. This changed last year when San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in protest of what he believed was police mistreatment of African Americans. The players this past Sunday followed Kaepernicks lead and kneeled to protest racial injustice.

Many people were outraged. They saw Kaepernick’s action as an attack on both police officers and the U.S. Military. These same people are of course deeply disgusted by the actions of the NFL players who kneeled. It is the president’s responsibility to unite the country when it is divided. But Donald Trump did the contrary. Instead of acknowledging and supporting the rights of the players, he criticized them and encouraged a boycott of the NFL. His response further inflamed already hostile race relations. Instead of stating the players can both support the military and also protest injustice he called them “sons of bitches.”

Trump’s statements have shown a profound disrespect and lack of understanding of our constitution. Trump is the president of the United States. It is his job as president to uphold the constitution and its values. One of these values as is freedom of speech which includes the freedom to protest. The First Amendment doesn’t protect people from private corporations rather it prevents congress from making laws that abridge free speech. Still, the president should encourage that corporations respect the values that we hold dear and that our founding fathers held dear. Instead he spat on those values. He believes that players should be fired simply for trying to make a change for the better.. It is scary and upsetting, that the president believes that American citizens should be fired from their jobs simply because they have a different ideology from his.

There are many Americans who agree with the president and feel that kneeling during the national anthem disrespects the nation’s military. I used to be one of these Americans. But, my view has changed. The players aren’t disrespecting the military. Regardless, anyone who condemns NFL players for “disrespecting” our nation’s military, must logically also condemn President Trump. Trump has shown disrespect for our military many times over the years. He dodged the draft because he was and still is a coward. During the 2016 presidential campaign, he insulted a gold star family and also attacked Senator John McCain, a noted Vietnam War hero. He has drawn an equivalence between his dodging STDS and soldiers dodging bullets in Vietnam. Above all else he has banned patriotic transgenders from serving in our nation’s military. Banning people who are physically and mentally able from serving in our military isn’t patriotic, it is hateful, it is bigoted, and it is un-American.

The argument that kneeling is disrespectful to the flag is laughable at best. You can’t disrespect the flag, it is an object. However, you can disrespect what the flag stands for. But what does the flag stand for? It stands for America and what does America stand for, liberty and individual rights. A person exercising his rights by not standing during the national anthem, cannot be disrespectful to the flag because the flag represents and respects that person’s right to kneel.

I am a patriotic American. I am always happy to listen to what veterans and current service members of our military have to say, whether they be in opinion pieces or on twitter. When President Trump tweeted that “patriots” have died for the flag I was extremely disappointed. After hearing this I know he didn’t listen or care as deeply as I do. The fact is soldiers don’t die for a flag, it is a piece of fabric. They die for what it symbolizes. More importantly they die for the soldier, Marine, Airman, or member of the Navy, that is next to them. They die for their family and they die for their friends. But I don’t think I have heard anyone say that they would’ve died simply for the flag, I know that I wouldn’t.

The president’s remarks to something as American as protesting racial injustice show he is unfit to be president of such a diverse nation. But that is enough about Donald Trump. I believe that that kneeling and protesting in general is not only a right, but it is also a responsibility. It is clear that without the American people fighting together, hand in hand, heart to heart, change will not happen. When something is wrong with our society, when African American children are gunned down for carrying a toy pistol, when an African American man is choked to death selling cigarettes trying to make ends meet, when a large swath of African American men are in prison for nonviolent drug offenses, surely there is something wrong with the system. And if there is something wrong with the system, then the system must be changed. That is what these athletes are protesting. They are protesting to make the country a better and more equal place, which is as patriotic as it gets.