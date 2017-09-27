Barons’ Girls Soccer Score Two Goals in the Second Half to Beat Whitman and Win the Battle of Bethesda

By Matt Cohen

The annual Battle of Bethesda girls soccer game features the arch-rival Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons and Walt Whitman Vikings. In the third year of the Battle, it was the Barons who came out on top, shutting out the Vikings to win 2-0.

The two teams went back and forth throughout the first half, and both team’s played with a physical style. but the game’s first real chance at a goal belonged to the Barons. Barons defender Sophia Wallach sent a cross into the box, which fell to forward Clare Edelstein. Edelstein’s shot, however, would sail just over the crossbar keeping the score at 0. Barons forwards Sarah Haas and Lilly Craver would each have a shot on goal in the first half, but none found the back of the net.

With about six minutes remaining in the first half, Whitman had its best chance of the game. The chance was set up by a cross into the box, which was able to be controlled by a Vikings forward. The Vikings dribbled the ball inside the box, looking for an opening, but the Barons defense did not allow one. Eventually, the Barons were able to clear. Going into the half, the two sides remained at 0.

The Barons came out strong in the second half, and controlled the play throughout those opening minutes. Eventually, a little more than midway into the second half, the Barons efforts would be rewarded. Just like in the first half, a cross into the box fell to the feet of Edelstein. This time however, Edelstein had time to control the ball, instead of taking a quick one-touch, and the senior would find the back of the net, giving the Barons a 1-0 lead. It wouldn’t be long afterward that the Barons would double their lead. The Barons executed the counter attack perfectly. Barons forward Julia Wilson tracked down a high clearance ball booted downfield. Wilson bursted past the Whitman defenders, and caught the ball at her feet. Wilson alertly noticed that Viking goalie Katie Stender-Moore had come out of the box after the ball, and Wilson proceeded to chip the ball over Stender-Moore’s head, and into the back of the net for a Barons goal, increasing the lead to 2-0.

“Edelstein has had a great season, she’s been around the goal scoring. That ball that just snuck through, I knew she was going to finish it. Julia Wilson’s was just straight soccer IQ. She recognized the goalie was in a bad position. Both good goals,” Barons head coach Rob Kurtz said of the two B-CC goals in the game.

With 19 minutes to play after the second goal, the Barons defense was able to lock down the Vikings, even with out star defender Wallach in the game due to an injury. B-CC rode out the rest of the clock, winning the game 2-0. Kurtz was very pleased with his team’s defensive performance in this game, a group that has allowed just one goal all season, especially after losing Wallach in the first half. “What you don’t see is how hard Avery [Butterfield] and Samaya [Bernardo] played in the back. Whitman’s got a ton of great talent. For me, it was more about our defensive work and some of those 50-50 balls. Those aren’t our favorite, but tonight we stepped up and played a really physical game, which needed to happen,” Kurtz said.

The Barons improved to 4-0 on the year, while the Vikings dropped to 2-1. B-CC’s next game is at Northwest on September 23, and Whitman’s next game is at Einstein on September 23.