Analyzing the Biggest Trades of the NBA Offseason

By Ian Benepe

Rockets-Clippers Trade

What the Houston Rockets received: G Chris Paul

LA Clippers received: G Patrick Beverley, F Sam Dekker, C Montrezl Harrell, G DeAndre Liggins, G Darrun Hilliard, G Lou Williams, F Kyle Wiltjer, 2018 first-round pick and Cash considerations.

Winner: The Houston Rockets

While the Clippers received quantity, the quality is poor as they received three players who will actually contribute on the team (Beverley, Dekker, and Williams). The Rockets received quality in being able to add a top five point guard over the last 10 years to a team already consisting of James Harden, the runner up to the MVP award, and Eric Gordon, the sixth man of the year. Making this move allows the Rockets to try and push the power house that is the Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference championship. One thing to watch for is if Chris Paul and James Harden can co-exist in the same offense considering they are both very ball-dominant guards (both were in the top 10 of touches per game, respectively Harden second with 99.2 touches per game and Paul eighth with 86.2 touches per game). Since there is only one ball on the court, it will be interesting to see the two players play together.

Cavaliers-Celtics Trade

What the Boston Celtics received: Guard Kyrie Irving

What the Cleveland Cavaliers received: Guard Isaiah Thomas, Forward Jae Crowder, Center Ante Zizic, Brooklyn Nets 2018 First Round Pick, Celtics 2020 Second Round Pick

Winner of the trade: Cavaliers

Explanation: The Cavaliers knew their days with Kyrie Irving as the point guard were numbered right when Irving announced that he no longer wanted to be a part of the organization. The main thing the Cavaliers wanted for Irving was both a star player to make up for Irving’s ability, as well as a future first round pick. They got that and more from the Boston Celtics. Not only did the Cavaliers land all-star point guard Isaiah Thomas, but they also received Jae Crowder, a defensive minded wing player, Ante Zizic, a 2018 first round pick, and a 2020 second round pick. The main reason why this trade swings in Cleveland’s direction is because of that 2018 first round pick. The pick originally belonged to the Brooklyn Nets, so whatever pick that ends up being for Brooklyn (which could very well be the first pick) will be the Cavaliers’. Boston has definitely made it clear that their intention is to win and win now, but in the long run, this trade definitely leans towards the Cavaliers.

Thunder-Pacers Trade

What the Thunder received: Small Forward Paul George

What the Pacers received: Guard Victor Oladipo and Power Forward Domantas Sabonis.

Winner of the trade: Thunder

Explanation: This trade leaned heavily in favor of the Thunder as they needed another scorer to help reigning MVP Russell Westbrook carry the load. There were early rumors of the Thunder pursuing George, but those quickly died down when teams like the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Lakers quickly became the favorites to land the star forward. The reason that this trade was a clear win for the Thunder is that not only were they able to get an all-star player, but they didn’t have to give up a lot to get him. The Thunder sent Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to Indiana, and while they are both talented players, they don’t match the superstar capability that George brings to the table. There were also reports of teams that offered to give up a lot more for George. The Celtics were reported to have offered starters Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley as well as three first round picks. This certainly seems like it would’ve benefited the Pacers more than their trade with the Thunder, but OKC was able to pull it off, and their expectations for this year will be high as the duo of George and Westbrook will look to lead them through the Playoffs.

Timberwolves-Bulls Trade

What the Timberwolves received: Guard Jimmy Butler

What the Bulls received: Guard Zach Lavine, Guard Kris Dunn, and the 2017 number 7 pick (Lauri Markkanen).

Winner of the trade: Timberwolves

Explanation: This trade is in many ways similar to the Rockets-Clippers deal. This is a case of two teams who are trending in opposite directions. The Timberwolves made it clear this offseason that they want to be a contender this season. They added point guard Jeff Teague in addition to Jimmy Butler, and those two will play alongside stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. At this point the Timberwolves have all the weapons to contend in the West. The Bulls, however, have gone into a rebuilding mode. They received three talented young players in Lavine, Dunn and Markkanen. The next few years for the Bulls may be rough, but it is the best thing for them to do at this point. In the end, however, the Timberwolves addition of Butler will instantly help their playoff chances, which is why they are the winner of this blockbuster trade.

Thunder-Knicks Trade

By Anthony Ashe

Knicks Get: Doug Mcdermott, Enes Kanter, Bulls 2018 2nd round pick

Thunder get: Carmelo Anthony

Who Won: OKC

This trade further solidifies the phenomenal offseason the Oklahoma City Thunder have had. In this trade, they have once again managed to turn a combo of average players and a draft pick in order to get an all-star caliber player. Looking at this from an Thunder fan’s point of view this is a phenomenal trade. However, I am not a fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder. I have been, and will continue to be a lifelong fan of the Knicks. This trade, in my very biased opinion, only furthers the Knicks position as the laughing stock of the league. With the current state of the eastern conference the Knicks with their current roster were not so far removed from playoff contention that it was worth rebuilding everything now. Not only did we throw that out of the window by losing the leader of the team, we also only got a second round draft pick from that, which won’t provide any type of legitimate talent. The Knicks will not make the playoffs this year, and more importantly,we won’t make the playoffs next year either.The reasons that’s important is because Kristaps Porzingis’ contract is up after the 2019 season, so if he doesn’t see any promise in the franchise there is no incentive for him to stay. The whole model of the franchise has moved to having a young core with few long term salary commitments. This strategy only works if we know Porzingis is staying which, given the recent state of affairs within the organization, is by no means a guarantee. Beyond what this means for Porzingis, if we were going to trade Carmelo Anthony the whole time we could have acquired more significant assets than the ones which we received. The Knicks made a rash and panicky trade that has little upside, and the potential for a drastic downside.