The Future of the B-CC Cafeteria

By Conor Kelley

On Tuesday, August 29, the PTSA and the MCPS division of construction met to discuss the future plans of B-CC’s cafeteria. With the exception of students purchasing lunch and/or qualified for free and reduced-price meals, the cafeteria has been nearly devoid of student attention for years. The option of open lunch continues to dominate the lunch scene, encouraging students to eat anywhere but the cafeteria. Presently, the aforementioned students on meal programs make up most of the cafeteria’s daily presence.

Although there exist these social and economic gaps created by the cafeteria, the thought of its renovation was ignored in the school’s overall construction budget. The idea of making the cafeteria a more inviting community space has been brought to the forefront once more, now that there has been significant progress in construction. “There are fiscal challenges, but also a lot of opportunities,” said construction division head Sean Adams. PTSA president Dave Welch and graduate Rachel London met with Adams to discuss the next tangible steps of this project.

London offered plenty of suggestions for the cafeteria’s revamp and redesign, including more color and plants, better seating, and even a charging station. Student artwork decorating the walls and organized events such as a speaker series could rejuvenate the cafeteria’s ambiance. Welch ensured that any improvements to the cafeteria would have the full support of the PTSA. No matter the extent of possible improvements, however, they all circle back to their financial viability. Money for the cafeteria’s revamp currently can’t be taken from the construction budget, but essential funding may be achievable by consulting politicians or the county council.

Rather than fully relying on parent and adult involvement in this process, Adams suggested that student passion would take the end goals for the cafeteria further than they ever could. It was agreed that communication with the student body will be critical in achieving the best vision for the cafeteria as this process unfolds. “I’m hoping that students will really work together and with the MCPS architects and designers to look at the possibilities and to nail down a timeline in terms of seeing changes,” said Dr. Jones. With genuine interest in the cafeteria’s renovation, it’s now up to the students to see that their aspirations are realized.