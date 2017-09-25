Homecoming Dance Scheduled for Silver Creek MS

By Matt Cohen

The Homecoming dance is one of the biggest events on the B-CC yearly calendar. However, the B-CC renovation project has thrown the location of the event into flux. But after a period in this second week of school where the location of the dance was set as “to be determined” a new location has been settled on: Silver Creek Middle School.

Since last school year, Walt Whitman High School was believed to be the location of the dance.

However, early in the second week of the 2017-18 school year, Class of 2018 President Will Satloff learned that the cross-town school is no longer the location of the dance, and instead the location then stood as to be determined. Plans changed because Whitman scheduled their homecoming football game against Northwest on October 20, the same night that B-CC has the dance scheduled for. Whitman is not able to host both events at the same time.

With Whitman now no longer a viable option to host the dance, Dr. Jones and the other key members in planning the dance were tasked with finding a new location. Just 48 hours after Whitman was found out to no longer be able to host the dance, the group settled upon Silver Creek Middle School.

Silver Creek is the newest school in Montgomery County, opening its doors for the first time this school year. In fact, because the school is so new, they aren’t supposed to allow outside groups in for an event. However, given the situation B-CC was in to find a location, Silver Creek was able to make an exception.

Silver Creek is located at 3701 Saul Road in Kensington. It is 3.4 miles away from B-CC, and a 10 minute drive. Satloff speculated that since Silver Creek is within the B-CC district, buses will not be provided. However, there has not been a decision made yet regarding busing to Silver Creek.

In addition to Silver Creek, Satloff said that public schools, private schools and hotels were looked at as possible locations.

With the main entrance torn down and blocked off, the Fire Marshall has mandated that no more than 125 people are allowed in the B-CC gym at any one time. In the event of an emergency, those in the gym would all have to proceed all the way down the hallway from the gym to the temporary main entrance in order to get out of the building. Being that there will undoubtedly be more than 125 tickets sold to the dance, the B-CC gym was ruled out as an option the beginning of the homecoming planning process last school year.

The Homecoming football game against RM remains on October 19th at WJ. The dance is on October 20th, at SCMS.