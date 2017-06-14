Former Barons Pitcher Drafted by the Seattle Mariners

David Hesslink, a left handed pitcher and former B-CC Baron, was drafted in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.

Hesslink only played at B-CC for his junior year. According to MaxPreps, in his junior season, Hesslink had a 1.62 ERA with 40 strikeouts. Hesslink held opposing batters to a .169 batting average in that season.

Hesslink went on to play college baseball for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Engineers.

In 2017, according to the MIT athletics website, Hesslink had a 5-4 record.

In the 2016 season, Hesslink pitched to a team leading 2.35 ERA. In addition, Hesslink led the team with seven wins and 51 strikeouts.

Hesslink’s career accolades include being “named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team in 2016, he is a three-time NEWMAC Academic All-Conference selection and as a freshman, he was named the NEWMAC Pitcher of the Year and the D3Baseball.com New England Region Rookie of the Year,” according to the MIT athletics website.

Hesslink finished his career with a 24-10 overall record, with an ERA of 3.02 and 177 strikeouts.

Main image courtesy of MIT News