B-CC Main Entrance Torn Down for Renovation

The school year is just three days from its conclusion, and in the these final days, the construction crew has taken a major step forward in the renovation process: tearing down the main entrance.

Tearing down the front entrance is one part of the process that the construction crew will undertake in order to connect the new building to the current one. The new front entrance will be rebuilt with a connecting hallway between the two buildings beginning where the entrance to the small gym previously would have been.

The main entrance will be rebuilt in the same spot, but with more windows allowing natural light in than the now torn down entrance. The below rendering of the main entrance from the inside shows the increase in windows.

In addition, as shown in the above rendering, there will be door leading directly to the main office located in between the double door set of the main entrance.

More details of the entire process can be found in an in-depth report on the construction in the June Edition of The Tattler, coming out in print on June 14.

This was a step that had been anticipated for some time, but it still comes as a shock to see the front entrance suddenly done away with. Check out the photos below of the torn down main entrance.