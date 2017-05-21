Swastikas Found Drawn in B-CC Bathroom

After second period on Thursday, May 11, a student found an informative sign covered with swastika graffiti in the girls’ bathroom by the counseling offices. Someone had drawn eight swastikas in pen on the laminated paper and written “peace, Trump” at the bottom. A photo is attached below:



This is not the first time students have reported anti-Semitic vandalism at B-CC. For example, on Tuesday, February 8, students found messages such as “Hitler is cool” and “Mein Führer” written in the theater department costume room and orchestra pit.