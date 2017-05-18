Two Barons selected to All-District Team, Four to All-Division First Team

The 2017 baseball season has come to a close. It was a season full of exciting moments, and with the season complete, the stars of the team have been recognized with awards.

Two Barons were selected to the All-District team, the top 18 players in District 2 of Montgomery County. These two players were centerfielder and leadoff hitter Sebastian Mieses, and starting pitcher Thomas Baer.

Mieses was one of the team's leading offensive weapons, recording a .342 batting average for the season. Mieses' 25 hits was tied for the team lead. In addition, Mieses had a team leading four triples. Mieses hit one home run and had 18 RBI. He also scored 22 runs. Defensively, Mieses was one of the Barons most reliable players with a fielding percentage of .974. Mieses made multiple spectacular diving catches while roaming one of the deepest centerfields in the state.

Baer put together a spectacular season on the mound. In 2017, Baer went undefeated with a 6-0 record. The most wins on the team and the second most in the DMV according to the Washington Post's stats. Baer issued just 11 walks all season, and had a 2.19 ERA. Baer was also incredibly efficient averaging just 15 pitches per inning.

Mieses and Baer were unsurprisingly also selected to the All-Division First Team. Joining them with that honor is the Barons middle infield: second baseman Drew Packs and shortstop Austin Taylor. The duo were both strong defensively, but had incredible impacts on the offensive side of the game.

Packs had arguably the best game of any Barons hitter all season in a statement 12-4 win over Northwest, a team that had been consistently ranked as one of the top two or three best public schools in the state this year. In that game, Packs went four for five with three RBI. For the season, Packs hit .339, with a team leading 19 singles. His 14 RBI were good for fourth on the team. In addition, Packs had just seven strikeouts all season, one of the fewest totals for the regular starters.

Taylor finished 2017 with a .323 average. His biggest game came in the regular season finale against Class 3A number one seed Damascus. Taylor went two for three with a clutch home run late to give the Barons a much needed insurance run. Taylor had four doubles this season as well. His 21 runs were the second most on the team, just one behind Mieses.

Catcher Spencer Sampson, pitcher/designated hitter Spencer Hacker and pitcher James Springer all received Second Team All-District recognition.