Barons Put Up Highest Run Total of the Season in Dominant First Round Playoff Win Over Northwood

Three rain postponements pushed the Barons 2017 playoff opener all the way back from Thursday, May 11 to Monday, May 15. However, the delay did not affect the Barons in this game, as they tramped the Northwood Gladiators in the first round of the 2017 playoffs by a 20-1 score.

Northwood was able to score one run off of John Narvaiz in the top of the first, however this would be the only success the Gladiators, because the Barons bounced back quickly, and piled on the runs.

In the bottom of the first inning, Sebastian Mieses got the Barons offense rolling quickly with a double down the line to left. Later in the inning, Spencer Hacker drove Mieses in with a line drive single in between the short stop and third baseman tying the score at one. Hacker was followed by an Austin Taylor walk, putting a second runner on base for Spencer Sampson. The first pitch that Sampson saw was a fastball over the heart of the plate. The Barons' catcher took advantage, and drove the pitch deep into left field, clearing both fences as the baseball sailed onto Pearl Street for a three run home run which gave the Barons a 4-1 lead. The mammoth shot was captured by B-CC senior Jack Barker.

B-CC would score two more runs in the inning, leading 6-1 as the first inning hit its conclusion.

Narvaiz sent Northwood down 1-2-3 in the top of the second on just 10 pitches to quickly give the offense a chance to add on to its lead.

That they would do, as B-CC scored six more runs in the bottom of the second. Sampson upped his RBI total for the game to five as he drove in two more runs in the second. Zach Alfonso, Joe Eisenberg, Mieses and Drew Packs would all record an RBI in the second as well, as the Barons pushed their lead to 12-1.

The third inning was the same story: a relatively top half of the frame delivered by Narvaiz, and another chunk of runs scored in the bottom of the inning. The Barons loaded the bases with its first three batters in the third, and Jamie Mills would drive them all in with a triple to right field. Alfonso drove in Mills with an infield hit. Later in the inning, Kevin Dunne drove in Alfonso with a single to right. Jared Kaplan followed Dunne with a sacrifice ground out as Eisenberg was able to come home to score. Will Philpott was next to bat, and he drove in Cullen Magner with a single to right. Dunne was able to come around and score as a result of an error by the Northwood right fielder. B-CC now led 20-1.

The Barons would go on to win by that score as the mercy rule was put into effect in the fifth inning.

John Narvaiz got the win, his six strikeouts over four innings of work kept the Northwood bats very quiet. John Hemmer came in to finish off the game in the fifth.

The offense was led by Spencer Sampson's five RBI. Mills had three RBI, while Mieses and Alfonso had two respectively. Mieses' three hits was the most of the team in the win.

With the victory, the Barons will face the winner of the #3 Blair vs #6 RM matchup on Tuesday, May 16. B-CC beat RM this year but fell to Blair. No matter who wins the #3 vs #6 game, the Barons will face that team at home with first pitch scheduled for 5:15.