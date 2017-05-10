May Madness 2017: Spring Sports Playoffs Preview

The playoffs are finally here! Here’s a look at the B-CC spring sports team’s path to a state championship.

Baseball

In 2016, B-CC baseball embarked on the team’s longest playoff run in decades, and in 2017, they will look to go even further, all the way to the state title. This team does have the makeup of a true contender.

The Barons finished the 2017 spring season on fire, winning five of its last six games, and finishing with a regular season record of 13-7. The team will enter the playoffs as the number two seed in the section. Here’s the road that they will take to win the section:

@baronsbaseball gets the #2 seed and will face Northwood in Round 1. Whitman is the #1 seed, but the Barons beat them earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/uluH9eqg5W — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) May 9, 2017

The team’s first round game will be at home against Northwood on May 11. The two played once in the regular season, and the Barons won by a 13-1 score. If the Barons beat Northwood, then they will advance to face the winner of the #3 Blair vs #6 RM game. Blair looks to be the favorite in its first round game, as they beat RM 10-4 in the only meeting between the two this year.

No matter who wins the #3 vs #6 game, the Barons will get a home game in round two on May 13. B-CC beat RM 6-3 on May 3, but lost 12-2 on to road to Blair on March 29th. If they draw Blair, the Barons will be looking to get revenge from the earlier season defeat.

Next, the Barons likely will face Whitman in round three on May 16. Whitman edged out the Barons for the number one seed in the section by just one game. However, the Barons beat the Vikings at Whitman in the only regular season matchup between the two. B-CC led for the majority of the game, until Whitman tied it in the bottom of the sixth inning. In the top of the seventh, Jacob Lieppe would deliver the RBI for what would go on to be a 7-4 Barons victory. As Whitman in the one seed, the Barons will have to travel to Whitman again should the Vikings advance to that point.

If the Barons win their third round game, they will have won their section, thus advancing to the regional round which will be played on May 19. There, the Barons will likely face either Northwest or QO. Despite being ranked as a top 10 team by the Washington Post for much of the year, the Barons have beaten Northwest twice this season. The Barons and QO faced off once in 2017. QO shut down the Barons bats in that en route to a 2-1 victory over B-CC. Either team will be a very tough matchup, as both have the pieces to get to Aberdeen.

From their, the Barons could would advance to the state semifinals, and with a win there, advance to the state finals. The state semifinals will be played on May 23 at Povich Field and the state finals May 26 at Ripken Stadium.

Spencer Hacker’s red hot bat will look to lead the offense as it heads into the playoffs. Hacker’s average has shot up to .390 after a somewhat slow start. Jacob Lieppe, Sebastian Mieses, Drew Packs and Austin Taylor all figure to play a big role as well. In the late stages of the season, Jamie Mills has started to get on a roll, and JV call-up Joe Eisenberg has used his speed to provide a jolt near the end of the order.

The team’s pitching has been very strong all season, and it will look to remain that way going into the playoffs. Thomas Baer sports a 6-0 record in 2017, while James Springer and Hacker have been excellent on the mound as well. John Narvaiz will enter the playoffs on a roll after throwing a complete game in his most recent outing.

This team is clicking at the right time, and has the pieces to make a legitimate run at a state title. Get ready for big things on the diamond!

Softball

The B-CC softball team just completed it’s strongest season in recent memory, and will enter the playoffs as the number two seed in the section. Per County Sports Zone, the Barons finished the 2017 regular season with a 10-7 records, doubling their win total from last year. Their road to regionals will look like this:

@BCC_Softball gets the #2 seed, will face Northwood in the first round pic.twitter.com/l5qVVS8Oam — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) May 9, 2017

The softball team will take on Northwood at home in the first round on May 11. On March 28th, the Barons beat Northwood by a 15-1 score. Northwood has not won a game all season, and it is likely that they will remain winless after they face the Barons.

Next, B-CC will face the winner of the Churchill/Whitman game. The Barons beat Whitman 22-7 earlier this season, and beat Churchill 12-10. As shown by the seeding and the history between the two this season, Churchill would make for the tougher opponent in this game.

If the Barons advance beyond round two, they are nearly guaranteed to meet Blair for the sectional championship. Blair has been the dominant team in the region this season, with a record of 12-4. The Barons and Blazers met once this season, and Blair came out on top, winning 11-1. Nearly every game that Blair won was in blowout fashion. They have both the hitting and the pitching necessary to contend for a state title.

Blair arguably looks to be the Barons biggest obstacle to a regional title. If the team can get past Blair, QO will likely be the next opponent. QO beat B-CC 12-5 in 2017, and holds a 3-2 win over Blair.

It goes without saying that this year’s softball team is one of the best B-CC has had in many years, but their path to the final four is filled with other top contenders. The team finished the year strong, and if they carry that momentum into the playoffs, pulling an upset is possible.

Girls Lacrosse

For the second straight year, the B-CC girls lacrosse team (otherwise known as Pagáns Army), finished with a 7-5 record. Last year, the team got the fourth seed, and advanced only as far as the second round. This year, the 7-5 record got the Barons the third seed, but will the team’s playoff path become any easier than a year ago?

On May 10, the Barons will take on Wootton in round one. Despite having the seeding advantage, the first round will be no cakewalk for the Barons, as Wootton won the only regular season meeting between the two teams. However, the difference in that game was just one goal, as the Patriots won 15-14.

If the Barons are able to get revenge from the earlier defeat, then the team will face the winner of the Churchill/Wheaton game. The 8-4 Churchill team will be the heavy favorite against Wheaton. The two did play each other in the regular season.

The Barons have however played Churchill, and the outcome went in favor of Bulldogs. Churchill won that game 17-7. As they were against Wheaton, Churchill will be favored against the Barons. This game would be played at Churchill on May 12.

If B-CC is able to pull the upset, then they will likely face a Whitman team that beat B-CC 18-5 earlier this season. The Barons would have to travel to Whitman looking to pull a second upset just two days after taking out Churchill.

Despite having a second straight strong season, the Barons will face many tough challenges just as they did last year. Team’s like Whitman and Churchill retained most of their starters from last year, making sure that the rest of the section around the Barons remained one of the strongest in the state. This season, the Barons have shown the ability to put up high scoring totals, and they will need to continue to put up a high goal total in order to hang with top teams like Whitman and Churchill.

Boys Lacrosse

The boys lacrosse team, like the girls team, finished with the same regular season record as they did a year before. In both 2016 and 2017, the boys lacrosse team had a 6-6 record. This year, that correlated to the six seed.

B-CC will face third seed Einstein in round one. The two did not play in the regular season, and only have one common opponent (both teams lost to WJ). Based on seeding, Einstein is the favorite in the game. However, it depends which version of the inconsistent boys lacrosse team shows up.

In every game that the team has lost (with the exception one), the team has scored less than 10 goals. In every game that they have won, the team has scored at least 14 goals. If the high powered Barons offense shows up, then the team has a chance to win this game, however, if the scoring falters, B-CC could be in for an early playoff exit.

If the Barons beat Einstein, then they will face Whitman, a team that beat the Barons 8-4 earlier this year.

Ethan Docking emerged as a star for the Barons this season, leading the team in goals (36) and points (48). If the Barons want to avoid a first round playoff exit, Docking will have to continue to be the team’s leader.

Inside of the crease, goalie Owen Hopkins will be one of the biggest keys as well. Hopkins sports a save percentage just under 70%. He will be relied on if the offense struggles to score.

If the team’s top players can play at a high level, then this team should be able to win at least one playoff game. But as this team has been very inconsistent, it is truly hard to know what to expect.

Check back to Tattler Extra and make sure to follow @BCC_Sports on Twitter for all of the latest playoff score updates, stats, interviews, and game summaries.