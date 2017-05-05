Drew Packs Leads B-CC to its Fifth Straight Win as it Defeats #1 Ranked Northwest

B-CC Barons baseball continues to stay hot as it beats the Northwest Jaguars 12-4 for the team's fifth straight win.

Coming into the day, the Washington Post had Northwest as the highest ranked public school in Maryland. However, in the second part of a spring break doubleheader, the Barons faced off against the Jaguars, and came out with the victory. On May 4, the team put James Springer out on the mound and looked for a similar result.

Springer pitched six solid innings for the Barons, but it was the team's offense that stole the show, led by second baseman Drew Packs.

The Barons would struggle out of the gate however, falling into an early 2-0 hole by the end of the first inning.

In the second inning, Austin Taylor led off with a single, and would advance all the way to third as a result of an error by the Northwest center fielder. Packs came up next, and he would drill a line drive single into left field, which scored Taylor and cut the deficit to just one run. Later in the inning, Sebastian Mieses laced a single to center field, which allowed Packs to come around and score. The game was tied at two. However, the bats were not done yet in the second inning.

Jamie Mills was the next batter, and he would single to left field, which drove in Zach Alfonso, giving the Barons a 3-2 lead. Two batters later, Spencer Hacker hit a sacrifice fly out to right, which was enough to allow Mieses to tag up and score, increasing the Barons lead to 4-2. After Hacker's sacrifice fly, Spencer Sampson singled to center field, scoring Mills and giving the Barons a 5-2 lead.

The Barons had taken the lead in the second inning, and they would not look back.

After allowing two runs in the first inning, Springer would settle down, not allowing a run for the next three innings. Over his six innings of work, Springer struck out four while allowing just four hits and two earned runs. Springer would allow a run in the fifth and sixth respectively, but by that point, the game was long out of hand.

The Barons scored five runs in the second inning, and scored at least one run in every remaining inning except for the sixth. Packs would pick up another RBI in the fourth, and one more in the seventh. Sampson, Jacob Lieppe, Mieses and Mills and picked up RBI's during the remainder of the game.

In the Barons offensive explosion, the team totaled 12 runs on 15 hits. Packs led the team with four hits and three RBI. Mieses, Mills and Sampson each had two hits. Sampson had two RBI, and Mieses and Mills each had one. In addition, the team had nine walks compared to five strikeouts.

Springer would get the win, his third of the season.

With the victory, the Barons improved their record to 12-6 on the season. The team's next game will be on the road at Poolesville on Saturday, May 6. B-CC will look to pick up its sixth straight win when it faces Poolesville.