John Narvaiz Tosses Complete Game as Barons Top RM for Fourth Straight Win

Just 24 hours after a dominating win over Kennedy, the Barons returned to field to face the Richard Montgomery (RM) Rockets, and were able to pick up its second wins in as many days, beating the Rockets 6-3.

John Narvaiz was the Barons starting pitcher in this game, and he would start the game off strongly, sitting down the Rockets 1-2-3 in the first inning, recording a strikeout for the third out. Narvaiz would go on to strike out the side in the top of the second inning, but the Rockets were able to drive in a runner who reached base on a walk via a single to left field.

Like they have all season, the Barons' bats made sure to respond. Spencer Hacker led off the bottom of the second with a single. The Barons' designated hitter would steal second, and advance to third on a balk. With Austin Taylor at the plate, Hacker was able to steal home on a passed ball, tying the game at one.

One inning later, the bats kept it rolling. To lead off the frame, Jamie Mills reached first on a walk. He was followed by Jacob Lieppe who doubled to right field. With Spencer Sampson at the plate, Mills, like Hacker did in the previous inning, stole home on a passed ball. Mills' run gave the Barons a 2-1 lead over the Rockets. Lieppe would advance to third on the same pitch.

Two pitches later, Sampson grounded out to second, however his sacrifice allowed Lieppe to come in and score, increasing the Barons lead to 3-1.

With the exception of the the one run in the second Narvaiz cruised through the first four inning of the game. However, he finally met trouble in the fifth inning. Two straight singles, followed by a sacrifice allowed RM to push its second run across the plate. The Barons lead was now just 3-2.

RM would lead off the sixth inning with a walk, and were able to manufacture in a run as a result of a Rockets runner stealing second, as well as two sacrifices. RM had tied the game at three despite scoring without having a hit.

After being held quite since the third inning, the Barons made sure to take the momentum right back from the Rockets. Sampson led off the bottom of the sixth with a deep double to center field. On most fields, the hit probably would have been a home run, but due to the softball field in center field, the ball stayed in the yard. Either way, Sampson easily rolled into second base. Ryan Hughes came on to be the courtesy runner for the catcher Sampson. Hughes would steal third on a wild pitch, and come in to score on a single off the bat of Austin Taylor. Taylor's hit gave the Barons a 4-3 lead over the Rockets.

Freshman Joe Eisenberg would reach base later in the inning. Eisenberg is followed in the lineup by Sebastian Mieses. With two runners on Mieses hit a line drive down right field line. Mieses sprinted around the bases, and came into third with a triple. More importantly, Mieses had driven in two key insurance runs, increasing the Barons lead to 6-3.

Narvaiz came out in the top of the seventh, looking to close the door on the Rockets, and finish off his complete game. Narvaiz would do just that, coming full circle as he sat down the Rockets 1-2-3 as he did in the first inning. After Mieses caught a fly ball to him for the final out, the Barons record improved to 11-6 with a 6-3 victory over the Rockets.

Narvaiz's stellar start was the biggest story of the game. Over his seven innings of work, Narvaiz struck out five batters, while allowing just four hits. Narvaiz averaged an efficient 13 pitches per inning, sitting down the lead off hitter in six of seven innings. In addition, Narvaiz stranded four Rockets base runners in the game. The win improved Narvaiz's record to 1-1 for the 2017 season. It also helped preserve a Barons bullpen that could use all the rest it can get over a tough stretch to close the season.

On the offensive side, Mieses led the way with two RBI. The offensive, just as it was against Kennedy was very balanced. The Barons had seven hits in the win over RM, and the hits were recorded by seven different players.

The Barons will play its third game in as many days it travels to face Northwest on Thursday. Northwest is the highest ranked public school team in Maryland as per the Washington Post rankings. However, the Barons beat Northwest when the two played in a spring break double header. B-CC will be looking to sweep the season series against the Jaguars, and win its fifth straight game. The team's next home game will come on May 8 against Damascus, the final regular season game of the 2017 season.