Senior Spencer Hacker Homers on Senior Day as B-CC Dominates Kennedy From Start to Finish

Coming off of winning its third out of four games, the B-CC Barons were able to improve its record for the 2017 season to 10-6 after a dominating 16-5 defeat of the Kennedy Cavaliers as the team celebrates its Seniors on Senior Day.

The Barons bats got off to a hot start, scoring four runs in the first inning. Sebastian Mieses led off the frame with an infield single, and he was followed by Jamie Mills who reached via walk. Jacob Lieppe followed Mills, and he would also walk, loading the bases for Spencer Hacker. Early in his at-bat, a Kennedy pitch got away from the catcher, and bounced toward the backstop. This passed ball allowed Mieses to steal home, scoring the game’s first run. Hacker would single to left field two pitches later, scoring Mills who advanced to third when Mieses stole home. The Barons now led 2-0.

Catcher Spencer Sampson followed Hacker, and he would hit a sacrifice fly to center field, deep enough for Lieppe to tag up from third and score, giving B-CC a 3-0 lead. B-CC would add a fourth run later in the bottom of the first as Cullen Magner walked with the bases loaded.

Will Philpott started the game for the Barons on the mound, and the sophomore struggled to find his control. In the top of the second, Kennedy was able to score two runs as two straight batters were walked with the bases loaded. However, Philpott was able to limit the damage and get out of the jam with only those two runs scored.

Philpott’s offense would pick him up in the bottom of the second, as Lieppe singled to right, allowing Mills to charge from second, around third and into home to give his team a 5-2 lead.

Philpott would walk the first two Cavalier hitters to start the top of the third, prompting head coach John Schmidt to pull him from the game in favor of Drew Packs. Packs came on and quickly worked the Barons out of the jam he inherited, sitting down the first three batters he faced in the third. Packs struck out the first two Kennedy hitters he faced, and getting the third out of the inning on a ground ball to third baseman Ryan Hughes. Kennedy was able to score one run in the inning as a Cavalier runner was able to steal third, but the throw from Sampson got away from Hughes, allowing the runner to advance home. In the end, B-CC headed to the bottom of the third leading 5-3.

Like they did in the bottom of the second, the Barons responded in the top of the third. Zach Alfonso was able to get on base as a result of an error by the Kennedy right field. The error allowed the two runners already on base, Sampson and Magner to come around and score, giving the Barons a 7-3 lead.

Packs continued to mow down Kennedy hitters, and the Barons continued to pile on runs. In the bottom of the fifth, Magner tripled to deep left center, scoring Austin Taylor from third. Alfonso followed Magner’s triple with a double, scoring Magner. Hughes was the next batter after Alfonso, and he would also double, allowing Alfonso to come in and score. Later in the inning, Adwyn Viera drove in Hughes on a sacrifice fly to right field. As the game headed to the sixth inning, the Barons led 11-4.

Kennedy tacked on an unearned run in the top of the sixth, but the Barons would come out firing in the bottom of the frame.

Spencer Hacker, the first batter of the inning, got a fastball over the heart of the plate that he did not miss. On his Senior Day, Hacker crushed this Kennedy pitch deep into left center field. The ball easily cleared the wall in one of the deepest parts of the park. Hacker had not only hit a home run on his Senior Day, but he also had homered for the second time in as many games. His solo shot gave the Barons a 10-5 lead.

Later in the inning, Magner and Taylor came in to score on a Kennedy error, giving B-CC a 14-5 lead. Three batters later, Viera doubled to left, scoring Alfonso and freshman Joe Eisenberg to give the Barons a 16-5 lead. Now leading by 10+ runs past the fifth inning, the mercy rule was activated, and the game came to a conclusion. B-CC had won 16-5.

Packs got the win for the Barons after tossing four strong frames. Packs dished out four strikeouts, and of 54 pitches, Packs threw 42 strikes.

Zach Alfonso and Adwyn Viera led the way for the offense, as the duo tied for the team lead with three RBI’s each. However, the whole team got involved in the offense effort against Kennedy. Of the 15 Barons to record a plate appearance, nine had a hit in the game. As a team, B-CC had 11 hits in the game.

The win improved the Barons to a 10-6 record for the 2017 season. The win also helped the Barons keep pace with Whitman and Blair. However all three teams continue to look up at Sherwood in the standings (according to County Sports Zone).

The Barons will look to keep this offensive momentum as it has just a under a 24 hour turnaround time before facing a tough Richard Montgomery at home team on April 3. The start for that game scheduled for 5:30 pm.