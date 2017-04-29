Barons top Wootton 13-7 for Third Win in Four Games

On a hot Bethesda Saturday afternoon, the Barons bats caught fire against the Wooton Patriots, en route to a 13-7 victory.

Being that it was so hot, the ball was jumping off the bats of both teams. In the top of the first inning, Wooton led off the game with a single. The next Patriot hitter would hit a two run home run over the wall in right field.

B-CC would quickly respond, and respond in a big way. Sebastian Mieses led off the bottom of the first by reaching on an error by the Wooton second baseman. Drew Packs would follow Mieses with a single to left. Barons first baseman Jacob Lieppe loaded the bases as he walked in his at bat. Barons clean up hitter Spencer Hacker stepped up to the plate with his team down two and the bases load. On the second pitch of his at bat, Hacker connected, and absolutely crushed the ball. The ball carried and carried, all the way over the wall in right center for a grand slam. Hacker's home run cleared the wall just about where the fence height drops in right center for the softball dugout, an absolute bomb. The Barons now led 4-2.

Wooton would come right back in the top of the second, hitting another two run home run to tie the game at four.

In the bottom of the third, B-CC took the lead back as recent varisty call-up freshman Joe Eisenberg, singled with the bases loaded. Eisenberg was called up to the varsity team after hitting a walk off grand slam for the JV team against Sherwood on Thursday.

Zach Alfonso was the next batter. The Barons third baseman singled to right, driving in another run. B-CC now led 6-4. Later in the inning, Mieses would hit a screaming line drive down the first base line. The ball rolled all the way to the wall in right, and Mieses sprinted around to third for a bases clearing, three run triple. B-CC had broken the game wide open on Mieses' huge knock.

B-CC would tack on a few more runs in the later innings, including a Drew Packs RBI single. Wooton also was able to add a couple of runs in the later innings, but the damage had been done. After Mieses' triple, the door had been closed for a Wooton comeback as B-CC went on to win 13-7.

Thomas Baer started the game on the mound for the Barons, and would toss six solid innings en route to recording the win. Baer rebounded from a rocky start in the first inning to make sure that the work done by his offense would not go to waste. With the win, Baer improves his season record to 5-0.

Offensively, Hacker was the star for the Barons. The designated hitter finished the game a double shy of the cycle. Hacker accounted for eight of the team's run, with four RBI as well as four runs.

With the win, B-CC's record improved to 9-6. The next home game will come on Tuesday at 5:15 against Kennedy, followed by another home game the next day against Richard Montgomery at 5:30. The Barons have a busy stretch to close out the regular season. The team has five games left to play, but they will play them all over the course of just seven days. The team's durability will be tested as it gears up for a playoff run.