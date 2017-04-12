Barons Bats Unable to Make Any Noise Against QO in 2-1 Loss

B-CC faced the Quince Orchard Cougars in the second game of Wednesday’s double header. After beating The Heights School in the earlier game, the Barons were unable to win the second game, falling to QO by a 2-1 score.

With few fresh arms on the team, head coach John Schmidt turned to sophomore, and new varsity call-up John Hemmer to start the game for the Barons. Hemmer started off strong, sailing through the first two inning and a third innings as he retired the first seven Cougar hitters. However, with one out in the third, Hemmer lost his accuracy, as he walked four straight batters. QO took a 1-0 lead on the fourth walk as a run was forced in.

Also a recent varsity call-up, sophomore Brendan Hughes took over for Hemmer after the one QO run scored in the third. Hughes got B-CC out of the bases loaded jam in the third, and was very strong for the Barons, pitching the rest of the game.

While the B-CC pitching staff overall had a strong day, the Cougars were even better on the mound, carrying a no-hitter through six innings. Jacob Lieppe walked in the first inning, but he would be the only Barons base runner until the sixth inning where Coulson Hamblett reached on an infield single. Hamblett’s sixth inning hit was the Barons first game of the game. B-CC hit the ball very hard all throughout the game, however the ball always traveled right to a QO fielder.

Sebastian Mieses would provide the biggest knock of the game for the Barons in that same inning as he laced a double down the line into right field, driving in Hamblett and tying the game.

However, QO responded immediately, scoring in their ensuing trip to plate to take a 2-1 lead.

B-CC, despite playing at B-CC, was the away team in this game. Thus, when the Barons failed to score in the top of the seventh, the game ended in a 2-1 QO victory.

Despite a strong outing, Hughes took the loss for the Barons. The team’s record dropped to 6-5 on the season. B-CC will now go on a two game road trip, facing Watkins Mill on April 19th, and Churchill on April 21st. The next home game is Tuesday April 25th against RM.