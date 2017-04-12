B-CC Holds on for 6-4 Victory over The Heights School

The Barons split a double header on Monday, beating Northwest, a team ranked seventh in the area by the Washington Post, but falling to Sherwood. On Wednesday, B-CC played another double header, playing The Heights School Cavaliers in the first game.

Building off the momentum of the comeback win over Northwest, B-CC jumped out to a quick lead in the bottom of the first over the Cavaliers. Sebastian Mieses and Zach Alfonso were the first two hitters for the Barons respectively, and each singled to center in the bottom of the first. Mieses would be caught stealing later in the inning, but a double to left from designated hitter Spencer Hacker drove in Alfonso to give the Barons a 1-0 lead. Spencer Sampson followed Hacker with a single, which was enough to drive in Hacker. Austin Taylor, the next batter, hit a rocket out to right field, the ball rolling to the wall. Taylor raced into second for a double, and Drew Packs (courtesy runner for Sampson), came around to score. After the bottom of the first, B-CC led 3-0.

The Heights bats were silent until the third, where they began to craw back into the game. The Cavaliers were able to score one run on a passed ball, and another on sacrifice fly to pull within one run of the Barons. In the top of the fifth, The Heights tied the game at three, scoring on another passed ball.

The Barons offense had been shut down since the first, but it came back to life after The Heights tied the game. Alfonso led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk, and Hacker would drive him in with another double to left. B-CC took a 4-3 lead on the play. Hacker would advance to third later in the inning, and score on a passed ball to make the score 5-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Barons tacked on an insurance run as Mieses blasted a solo home run over the wall in left field to make the score 6-3.

The Heights would add one run in the top of the seventh, but Packs worked the Barons out of a bases loaded jam to preserve the win. Packs thus recorded the save.

Will Philpott was the Barons starting pitcher in this game, and the sophomore put together a strong outing. Philpott pitched sixth and a third innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out four batters. Philpott now has a 2-0 record and a 1.36 ERA.

Hacker and Mieses led the Barons offensively in the win. The two accounted for all six of the Barons runs. Hacker had two RBI's and one run scored, while Mieses had one RBI and two runs scores. Each had two hits in the game.

B-CC's record improved to 6-4 with the victory. According to County Sports Zone, B-CC is in second place in the 4A East Division behind Sherwood. The Warriors hold just a two game lead over B-CC.