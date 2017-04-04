Tomi Lahren Reportedly Fired from The Blaze Amid Abortion Controversy

Tomi Lahren, an up and coming conservative journalist, has been reportedly “permanently banned” from her television segment for the Texas-based multimedia company, The Blaze.

The halt in her career comes after she voiced her opinion on abortion during an interview on The View that aired on March 17. Twenty-four-year-old Lahren has been successful in the conservative community recently, presumably because she provides a younger Republican perspective, which has been in demand in the Republican community for quite some time. When asked about her stance on women’s issues on The View, Lahren responded, “You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” prompting a massive backlash from her 4.3 million social media followers, along with conservative public figures. Lahren then defended herself on Twitter, saying “I have my beliefs and you have yours. Doesn’t make you right. Never said y’all have to agree with me. Get over it.”

The Blaze has not made an official announcement regarding Tomi Lahren and her future on the right-wing news network, but Leon Wolf, the show’s managing editor, told CNN Money last Monday that Lahren’s segment would not be running that week. Lahren is yet to make an appearance on The Blaze, prompting several news outlets to report that her contract has been terminated with the network.

The University of Nevada alum’s segment on The Blaze, titled “Tomi,” has been incredibly popular among Republican viewers. Lahren, a strong Trump supporter, has voiced her disapproval of the feminist movement and other liberal causes. Recently, she defended the immigration ban in another strong rebuttal to Democrats. Lahren has held right-wing views for the entirety of her career, which is why many are shocked at her stance on women’s issues.