Charges Dropped Against 17 year old Convicted of First-degree Murders

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Montgomery Village teenager who was accused of double murder in the Westfield Wheaton Mall on January 11, 2017. Angelo Lamont Jackson, 18 years old, was charged with the stabbing and killing of two men at the Mall. A junior at Richard Montgomery High School, Lamont was charged as an adult on two counts for first-degree murder, a 17 year old when he was arrested. Charges have since been dropped on account of lack of evidence.

Victims Angel Alfredo Gomez-Pineda, 24, and Kevin Siloe Moya Cruz, 22, both died within an hour of arrival at hospitals in the area. Investigators said Jackson and a group of other individuals, including the two victims, fought in the lower level of the mall shortly before the stabbings occurred.

Police said that four men broke bamboo sticks that were in a planter from a nearby restaurant and wielded them against a young man. The man who was attacked with sticks returned with a knife. Officers depicted Jackson from mall video surveillance as they had recognized him from previous offenses.

“This is mistaken identity,” said Charlene Young, Jackson’s mother on Channel 4 News, Washington D.C. “That’s some gang stuff — MS-13. That’s nothing to do with my son. I know where my son was at. I have proof where my son was at at the time when this incident happened.”

Arnold Jackson III, Jackson’s older brother, claims that Jackson could not have taken a part in these murders as he had been shooting a rap music video at the time, with a time stamp to prove it.

Jackson has worked different jobs at JCPenney, Macy’s and Taco Bell although he is currently unemployed. He enjoys writing poetry, playing video games, rapping and spending time with his girlfriend.

In early January, prosecutors of the Montgomery County’s State Attorney’s Office found Jackson a danger to society and upheld that he should remain incarcerated without the possibility for bond.

“My brother asked me to go with him a week after and I said no,” said Yardena Eskin, a sophomore at B-CC High School, as she recalled her experience after hearing the news. Yet in retrospect, she enjoys her time at Wheaton Mall. “It’s not any more unsafe than any other mall. I think Wheaton has always had a negative connotation. It’s not scary.”

Attorney Louis Martucci, who represented Jackson, said that the video of attack did not show Jackson’s face as the murderer was wearing a hoodie, concealing their identity.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, but there was not enough evidence to go forward in the prosecution of Jackson,” said Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. “We’re working closely with our partners in law enforcement to get to the bottom of the case to determine who committed these homicides.”

Korionoff said he couldn’t provide additional details as to why the charges were dropped because the investigation is ongoing.