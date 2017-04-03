Barons Fall to WJ in Extra Innings

B-CC had beaten the Walter Johnson Wildcats via mercy rule when the two teams first met this season, and the Barons looked for a regular season sweep of the Wildcats on Monday. WJ, the defending division champions, wanted revenge from the earlier season loss, and it made for a thrilling extra innings affair.

WJ got on the board in the bottom of the first, executing a first-third double steal. But B-CC would quickly respond in the bottom of the inning with a run of its own.

Sebastian Mieses led off the bottom of the first with a infield single. The Barons three hole hitter, Jacob Lieppe, hit a deep line drive into left-center field, enough to score Mieses from first. Lieppe legged out a double on the hit.

When the Barons returned to the top of the lineup in the bottom of the third, they were quick to tack on another run. Mieses picked up his second hit of the game on another infield single, and again, it was Lieppe who drove him in. This time, Lieppe hit just a single up the middle, but it was enough to score Mieses, who had earlier stolen second.

WJ would quickly respond in the top of the fourth. Sean Siegel reached first on a walk, and was followed by Matthew Patkus. Patkus crushed an 1-0 pitch deep into right center, and over the wall for a long two run home run. The Wildcats took a 3-2 lead. Barons starting pitcher James Springer looked somewhat rattled after the home run, allowing the next four batters to reach base. WJ scored two more runs in the inning to make the score 5-2.

The Barons were now forced to yet again overcome a deficit, but they would get right on the comeback trail in the bottom of the fourth. Adwyn Viera led off the inning with a walk, and was followed by Coulson Hamblett who singled. The next batter, Jed Alterman, would walk to load the bases. Mieses was the next batter. Mieses hit a ground ball to the second baseman, who flipped to second to put out Ryan Hughes (courtesy runner for Alterman). Viera was able to score on the fielder’s choice to make the score 5-3 in favor of the Wildcats. After Mieses came Drew Packs, who singled to left field, scoring Hamblett and making it just a one run game.

Both team’s bats would be kept silent until the bottom of the sixth. Mieses and Packs singled in consecutive at bats. Mieses would steal third during Lieppe’s ensuing at bat. Lieppe would hit a line drive single into right field, scoring Mieses and tying the game at five. But with just one out, and still two runners on base, the Barons failed to add more.

The score would remain tied at five after the bottom of the seventh, and the game would thus head to extra innings. In the top of the eight, WJ was able to score one run to take a 6-5 lead.

The Barons were unable to respond in the bottom of the eight, and thus the game ended in a Barons 6-5 loss.

The loss was the second in a row for the Barons, who now sit at 3-3 on the year. B-CC will fall out of first place in the South division with the loss, but the team will not tumble very far down standings at all, still within just one game of the top spot. The team’s next game will be on Wednesday, April 5 at home against Paint Branch. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45. Paint Branch came into Monday with a 3-3 record.

Barons batting stats:

Barons pitching stats: