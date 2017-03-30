Barons Three Game Win Streak Snapped in Blowout Loss to Blair

Riding on a high of three straight wins, the B-CC Barons hit the road to play its third game in five days against the Blair Blazers under the lights on Wednesday night. However, the team's momentum would come to a crashing halt with a 12-2 loss to Blair in six innings.

The two squads went back and forth through the first four innings. Blair got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second. Barons starting pitcher John Narvaiz balked with a runner on third, forcing in the run.

B-CC would respond in the top of the third with two runs of their own. Zach Alfsonso reached on a error by the Blair shortstop, and advanced to second when Sebastian Mieses grounded out. The next batter, Drew Packs, singled, allowing Alfonso to come around to score. Jacob Lieppe would later hit a single of his own, driving in Packs.

However, these would be the only two runs of the game for B-CC. Blair went on to score 11 unanswered runs, one coming in the fourth, five in the fifth, and five more in the sixth. Once the 12th run for the Blazers was scored in the sixth inning, the game came to a close due to the mercy rule.

The loss dropped the Barons to 3-2 on the season. However, B-CC still remains at the top of its division per County Sports Zone.com. After completing the tough stretch of three games in five days, the team will get four days to rest before its next game against WJ on M0nday, April 3rd.