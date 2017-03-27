Barons Dominate Northwood for Third Straight Win

There was no hangover for the Barons after a thrilling victory over Whitman on Saturday, as B-CC took it to Northwood early and often en route to a 13-1 win. With a 10 run lead after five innings, the mercy rule was put into affect, clinching the victory for the Barons.

Sophomore Will Philpott was the starting pitcher for the Barons. Philpott tossed four excellent innings, striking out five Northwood batters and allowing just one run. The sophomore showed strong composure, working himself out of jams in multiple different innings. With the exception of the one run in the top of the fourth, Philpott was able to prevent any damage when in a tight situation. Yusuke Fukuda pitched the fifth and final inning, striking out one and not allowing any runs.

After going down 1-2-3 in the first inning, the Barons bats came alive in the bottom of the second. Spencer Sampson was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. His at bat was followed by a Spencer Hacker walk, and a Jamie Mills hit by pitch to load the bases for Kevin Dunne. Dunne was also hit by a pitch, forcing in Sampson from third. The next batter was Austin Taylor. Taylor hit a groundball to the Northwood shortstop, but beat out the throw at first. Hacker was able to score on the fielder’s choice. The throw to first got away and rolled away toward the Northwood dugout, allowing Mills to come around and score. The Barons now led 3-0. Two batters later, Kevin Dunne was able to dart home on a wild pitch. Sebastian Mieses, the batter when Dunne scored, picked up an RBI as he sacrificed flied out to center field later in his at bat, which allowed Taylor to tag up from third and score. Later in the inning, James Springer hit a line drive to the left fielder, but reached base as the ball was dropped. The error allowed Zach Alfonso, who had reached base after being hit by a pitch, to score. B-CC led 6-0 after Alfonso’s run.

The B-CC offense was not done however. Jamie Mills reached base in the bottom of the third with a walk. With Kevin Dunne at the plate, Mills stole second, and advanced to third as a poor throw from the Northwood catcher bounced into center field. With Mills at third, Dunne was able to ground out, but score Mills on the play. The next two batters (Taylor and Alfonso) would walk. With Taylor and Alfonso on base, Sebastian Mieses would hit a screaming line drive into left field, and the ball rolled all the way to the wall. Taylor and Alfonso both scored easily, and Mieses raced all the way around to third, notching his first triple of the year. At the end of the third, B-CC led 9-0.

In the fourth, B-CC loaded the bases again, and a Dunne walk forced in Springer who was on third. Two batters later, Alfonso doubled to center field, scoring two more runs. Northwood scored its one and only run in the top half of the inning, but at the end of the fourth, the Barons held a very comfortable 13-1 lead.

After a quick Fukuda pitched top of the fifth, the mercy rule was placed into affect, and the game came to a close. B-CC had won its third straight game, beating Northwood 13-1. Philpott was the winning pitcher for the Barons. Mieses and Dunne led the way for the bats, each recording three RBI’s.

B-CC has rebounded strongly from its season opening loss to Gaithersburg, and have pushed its record to 3-1 for the year. The Barons will hit the road to face the Blair Blazers on Wednesday 3/29 at 7 pm. The team will look to win its fourth straight before a four day break. The next home game will be against WJ on April 3.

