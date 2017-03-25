Big Late Inning Response Pushes B-CC to a Thrilling Victory over Whitman

The B-CC Barons took down its arch rival Whitman Vikings 7-4 on Saturday in exhilarating fashion.

The Barons jumped out to a quick start, scoring two runs in the top of the first. Sebastian Mieses and Drew Packs led off the game with two consecutive walks on eight total pitches. Mieses and Packs executed a double steal during first baseman Jacob Lieppe's at bat. During the same at bat, Mieses was able to score on a wild pitch, while Packs advanced to third. Lieppe singled on a line drive to right field, driving in Packs and giving the Barons a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second, third baseman Austin Taylor legged out an infield hit to start the inning. Adwyn Viera, the next batter, sacrifice bunted Taylor over to second. Taylor stole third on a wild pitch during Will Philpott's at bat. Philpott hit a ground ball to the shortstop, and was thrown out a first on a fielder's choice. Taylor thus was able to score. B-CC took a 3-0 lead just one and two thirds innings into the game.

Sophomore James Springer started the game for the Barons, and pitched five strong innings. Springer allowed just two hits while striking out one over his five innings of work. Whitman slowly crawled back into the game, scoring a run in the second and another in the fifth, but by the end of Springer's five innings of work, B-CC still led 3-2

Spencer Hacker relieved Springer in the sixth, and allowed Whitman to tie the game at three.

After having had their bats shut down since the second inning, B-CC needed to find a way to muster a run in the top of the seventh in order to regain the lead. With one out, Kevin Dunne (pinch hitting for Philpott) singled to left field. The next batter, Mieses, singled on a hard line drive to center, moving Philpott, who had come back in to run, to second. With one runner in scoring position, Packs came up to the plate in a huge spot. The Barons' shortstop would come through, doubling on a hard ground ball down the third third base line, scoring Philpott to give the Barons a 4-3 lead.

Next up was Lieppe, with two runners in scoring position, waiting for the chance to come around and score. They wouldn't have to wait very long, as Lieppe hit a hard line drive up the middle and into center field, just deep enough to drive in both Mieses and Packs. The Barons had extended their lead to 6-3. Later in the inning, Hacker hit a deep double to left field, scoring Zach Alfonso who had come in to run for Lieppe. The lead was now 7-3.

Hacker came back in the bottom of the seventh looking to cap off a win for the Barons. Whitman did get one run across the plate in the inning, but the senior would hold on, pushing the Barons across the finish line with a 7-4 victory over the Vikings.

Hacker got the win for the Barons, recording the final six out of the game. Springer received a no decision. On the offensive side, Lieppe led the way with two hits and three RBI's, including being responsible for the crucial fifth run for the Barons.

With the win, the Barons record improved to 2-1. The team will face Northwood in its next game. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45pm on Monday March 27 at B-CC.