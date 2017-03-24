Barons Baseball Dismantles Defending Division Champion WJ for First Win of the Season

After losing to Gaithersburg in the home opener, the B-CC Barons traveled to Walter Johnson to take on the Wildcats looking to pick up their first win of the year. After struggling to take advantage of its scoring opportunities against Gaithersburg, the Barons made sure to make every chance count against the Wildcats, scoring 12 runs in a 12-2 victory.

After falling behind 2-0 early in the game, the Barons quickly took the lead with three runs in the third inning. After Adwyn Viera and Sebastian Mieses reached on consecutive at bats in the third, Spencer Sampson drove both of them in with a single to center field, tying the game at two. The next batter was Spencer Hacker, who drove in Zach Alfonso (courtesy runner for Sampson), all the way from first, giving the Barons a 3-2 lead, a lead which they would not relinquish.

B-CC tied the game in the third, and exploded for five runs in the top of the fourth inning. The inning started with a Jamie Mills walk, followed by an Austin Taylor single, and later Mieses was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Drew Packs was the next batter after Mieses, and he would single on a hard ground ball to right field, scoring Mills. The next batter was Jacob Lieppe, who busted the game wide open with a two run double to the left field. Later in the inning, with the bases still loaded, Mills came up for his second at bat of the inning. Mills was hit by a pitch, forcing in another run. The Barons now lead 8-2.

The Barons would pick up three in more in the fifth, with Packs, Mieses and Kevin Dunne all notching RBI's, giving the team an 11-2 lead. B-CC added a twelfth run in the top of the sixth, as Coulson Hamblett grounded out via a fielders choice, but his sacrifice allowed Mills to score. The game would end after the six due to the mercy rule being put into effect.

Thomas Baer started the game on the mound for the Barons. The junior pitched four inning, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one, and more importantly, picking up the win. John Narvaiz relieved him in the fifth, striking out two in two innings of work. Narvaiz allowed just one hit, and no runs crossed the plate for WJ while he was on the mound.

B-CC moved to 1-1 on the season with the 12-2 victory. The team will go on the road to face the arch-rival Whitman Vikings on Saturday, 3/25/17, at 1:30 pm.