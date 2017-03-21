Preseason Track and Field Rankings by Event Released: 14 Total Barons Ranked in the Top 50

Coming off strong fall (Cross Country) and winter (Indoor Track) campaigns, the B-CC Track and Field program charges toward the spring Track and Field season with high momentum. The team is set to field contenders in not just the county, but the whole state of Maryland. Mile Split MD ranked the top 50 athletes in each event, and the list was littered with Barons.

200 Meter Dash

Jack Robinson (Class of 2019) – Robinson starts the year ranked 47th in the 200 meter dash. The sophomore recorded his best time in the event at the 4A Regional meet last year, running a 23.60. Robinson is the only ranked Baron in the event.

800 Meter Run

Nick Bailey (Class of 2019) – Despite only being a sophomore, Bailey is already one of the top athletes in the 800 meter run in the state. Bailey is the preseason #7 runner in the State. Bailey’s top time last season was 1:57.65.

Joe Viqueira (Class of 2018) – Viqueira is the second Barons runner to rank in the top 15, coming in at #13. Viqueira recorded his fastest time of last season at the B-CC vs Richard Montgomery meet, clocking in at 2:00.40.

Hermon Tesfatsion (Class of 2019) – Tesfatsion is the second sophomore in the top 25 of the 800 meter run, and the third total Baron in the top 25. Tesfatsion is ranked #24 to start the year. His top time from last season was 2:03.16.

1,600 Meter Run

Adam Nakasaka (Class of 2018) – Nakasaka was one of the biggest stars for both the Cross Country team and the Indoor Track teams. However he starts the spring ranked just 19th in the 1,600. Nakasaka’s fastest time last spring was 4:35.56. But the junior ran a 4:29.34 in the same event at the Indoor Track state championships in early February, which was good enough for fourth place. It would not be surprising to see Nakasaka finish the year ranked significantly higher than his preseason ranking.

Hermon Tesfatsion (Class of 2019) – Tesfatsion again finds himself ranked in the top 30 in the 1,600 meter run, coming in at #28. His fastest time last year was 4:40.00.

Joe Viqueira (Class of 2018) – Viqueira appears in the top 50 for a second event, with a preseason ranking of 37 in the 1,600. His best time last year was 4:43.77.

Jonah Rosenblum (Class of 2017) – In his final season at B-CC, Rosenblum will start the year ranked 41st in the 1,600. The senior’s best time in 2016 was 4:44.60 at the Montgomery County championships.

Josh Fry (Class of 2018) – Fry was one of the top Cross Country runners in the state during the fall, but in the slightly shorter distance 1,600, Fry finds himself lower in the rankings. Fry will start the 2017 season ranked #42, but like Nakasaka, he may see a sharp climb in the rankings over the course of the season.

Alex Leipold (Class of 2017) – Leipold rounds out the top 50 in the 1,600 as he is ranked 50th in the state. The second B-CC senior in the top 50 recorded a best time of 4:46.70 last season.

3,200 Meter Run

Adam Nakasaka (Class of 2018) – The 3,200 is where the cross country runners get a chance to shine during the spring. Nakasaka will start the year ranked second in the state behind RM’s Rohann Asfaw. Nakasaka has finished as the runner up to Asfaw at States during both the Cross Country and Indoor Track seasons. In the spring, Nakasaka will be one of the top contenders for the state title as he looks to take advantage of his last chance to beat Asfaw before the RM star takes off to run for the University of Virginia Cavaliers. Nakasaka’s best 2016 time was 9:38.49.

Josh Fry (Class of 2018) – Fry was another of the shining stars of the Cross Country season, and he will look to challenge Nakasaka throughout the year. Fry enters 2017 having been ranked #6 in Maryland in the event. His best time last year was 9:46.59.

110 Meter Hurdles

Will Richardson (Class of 2017) – Richardson starts his final Track and Field season ranked as the 17th best in the 110 meter hurdles in the state. Richardson will look to improve on his 2016 best 16.21 seconds in order to crack the top 10.

300 Meter Hurdles

Will Richardson (Class of 2017) – Richardson is ranked slightly better in the 300 meter hurdles, coming in at #10. His 2016 best time 41.85. Just seven tenths of a second separate Richardson from the top three.

Triple Jump

Vikram Akwei (Class of 2018) – Akwei just cracks the top 50, as he is ranked 50th. Akwei’s best jump in 2016 was 36 feet 4.75 inches.

High Jump

James McGreivy (Class of 2019) – The high jump is another event with at least three Barons placing in the top 50, and McGreivy leads the preseason pack, being ranked 31st. The sophomore’s best jump in 2016 was five feet six inches.

Manuel Lee (Class of 2018) – Lee is tied with McGreivy at 31st, as his best jump in 2016 was also five feet six inches.

Eli Macher (Class of 2018) – Macher will start the year ranked 41st in the high jump. The junior’s best 2016 jump was just two inches shorter than McGreivy and Lee.

Pole Vault

Jose Hannan (Class of 2017) – Hannan will be one of the top contenders for the state title. Starting the year ranked #5, Hannan will look to build on his 10 feet 10 inches mark from last season to be on the podium at states.

James McGreivy (Class of 2019) – McGreivy will start the year ranked 19th in the Pole Vault. His best vault from last spring was eight feet four inches.

Track and Field looks to be in for a big spring building off the fall and winter success. Be on the lookout for updates on their performances on Tattler Extra, in The Tattler, and on Twitter from head coach Chad Young: @BCCXCTF and/or me: @BCC_Sports.