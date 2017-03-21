Barons Baseball Falls to Gaithersburg 4-1 on Opening Day

The B-CC Barons sent its ace Spencer Hacker to the mound on opening day at home against Gaithersburg, but the Barons fell to the Trojans by a score of 4-1.

Gaithersburg scored three runs in the third inning, all of which were unearned. With the bases loaded, Gaithersburg's Zach Vargas grounded into a fielders choice. Third baseman Will Philpott threw to home, but the throw got away, allowing one run to score. On the wild throw, Nick Beyer came around from second and scored. On the play, Vargas advanced all the way to third. Tyler Woodward would hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning which drove in Vargas.

B-CC's one run was scored by Philpott, who singled in the fifth. Philpott then stole second, and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Drew Packs. The next batter, Jacob Lieppe drove in Philpott on a sacrifice fly.

B-CC had runners in scoring position in the second, fifth, and seventh, but failed to take advantage of the opportunities. In total, the Barons left nine runners on base in the game. The Barons did collect six hits in the game to Gaithersburg's two, but were unable to get the necessary timely hits.

Hacker pitched the first three innings, striking out two and allowing just two hits. Three unearned runs scored while Hacker was on the mound. James Springer followed Hacker, pitching the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Springer recorded four strikeouts, three of which coming against consecutive batters, and allowed just one earned run. Packs pitched a scoreless seventh on eight pitches.

B-CC will look to get its first win of the year against the 2016 division champion WJ Wildcats on Thursday.

Barons Stats: