Don’t Mess With The Press

It is time to push back against efforts to erode public trust in the news media.

It is time to pull for the people who dedicate themselves to quality journalism.

It is time to get the media we need and deserve.

A town-hall discussion on What each and every one of us can/must do to ensure

our news media is free and fair, independent and strong. March 23rd @ 7:00 PM Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

More than a dozen acclaimed journalists, including:

John Harwood—Chief Washington Correspondent for CNBC

Mike Viquera—Former reporter for Al-Jazeera and author of You Didn’t Get This From Me

Liza Hogan—Former Senior Producer for CNN

Sheryl Stolberg, The New York Times…



…will lead a variety of breakout sessions on topics including:

What can we, the public, do to counter assaults on a free and fair press?

How can objective journalism be achieved in a climate of “alternative facts” and “fake news”?

How can members of the media push back against this administration’s assault on media freedom?

How has concentration of media in the hands of a few corporations affected political coverage and added to hostility towards media?

What blame does mainstream media deserve for the erosion of public trust in media, and what can be done about it?

Students and staff admission: free

Adult admission: $10 in advance/$15 at the door

We accept credit card payments/donations online via this link .

Cash/check will be accepted at the door

If you make a generous donation to the Journalism program at one of our other suggested giving levels, we will give you admission for three adults. You can make donations via this link .

Brought to you by the journalism students of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

Made possible by the generous support of

Bethesda Magazine