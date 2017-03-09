Eyewitness Inauguration Day

by Jack Barker

Reporting on the inauguration was one of the best experiences in my life. Jackson Barnett, a former B-CC student, asked me to go down to the inauguration to cover the event for the Colorado University Independent. The Colorado Independent is an online news source written by students attending the University of Colorado at Boulder, where I will attend starting in the fall of 2018. On the day of the inauguration, I got to the Bethesda metro at around 4 AM. By 7 AM I was on the mall taking pictures and speaking to many supporters of President Trump who came from all over the country. The Trump supporters were especially excited to see immigration issues solved. The expressed belief that President Trump will be able to revitalize the economy based on his business and enterprise skills. After the swearing in of Vice President Pence and President Trump, I left the mall to find people from the other side of the political spectrum. Very quickly, I found protestors walking down K street blocking traffic. These protestors expressed concerns about a multitude of issues from Black lives Matter to the building of the Dakota Access pipeline. Perhaps the most memorable part of my day was when I was at the front of the protesting crowd staring directly at a line of riot police. These D.C. cops looked very intimidating; they held batons and riot shields. When I got to the front of the crowd of protestors, a clash between protesters and police officers began. A few protesters threw water bottles and the police began to pepper spray the crowd. This moment was rather hectic and scary for many; people were being pushed to the ground. I saw a horrifying sight of a young child being pepper sprayed and an elderly woman being pushed to the ground. At this moment I ran away from the crowd, and as I was running away, the police began to tear gas and flash bomb the crowd. For both police and protestors, it was a frightening experience. Thirteen hours, 700 pictures, and 20 people later, I walked back to Metro Center and took the redline back to Bethesda. Regardless of one’s political beliefs it is easy to see that our country is very polarized at this moment.