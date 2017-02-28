Lady Barons Unable to Maintain First Half Momentum in Season Ending Loss to Whitman

They knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Walking into the heart of enemy territory for a second round playoff matchup, the B-CC Lady Barons knew they had a massive challenge ahead of them. Facing the defending champion Whitman Vikings, the Barons were barely given a chance. But the girls thought differently. They planned to surprise the basketball world with an upset win over the Vikings.

Early on, it looked like B-CC could very well pull it off.

In the early minutes of the game, B-CC fell holes, but fought back out of them, killing the Vikings momentum. Behind the pinpoint shooting of Whitman guard Abby Meyers, the Vikings were able to build up a 17-7 lead. The crowd was into the game and loud, it seemed Whitman was about to pull away for good.

The Barons, however, were undaunted. Charlotte Lowndes and Merete Cowles each hit from deep, and Caitlyn Clendenin followed with four straight point. Suddenly, off of a 13-2 run, the Barons had taken a 20-19 lead.

Whitman countered with a run of their own to end the second quarter, and went into halftime leading 33-26.

The second half was a continued downhill spiral for the Barons. Whitman started the third quarter with a 9-1 run, a run which the Barons were unable to recover from. Meyers’ shooting stayed hot, and Whitman built a bigger and bigger lead. In the end, Whitman won by a 60-44 scoreline.

The Lady Barons fought hard, but the scoring prowess of Meyers was hard to handle. Meyers finished the game with five three pointers, and a total of 33 points.

The Barons finished the regular season with a 15-7 record. The record earned the Barons the fourth seed in Section 1, and a first round playoff game at home against Blair. B-CC won that game handily by a 52-37 score.

B-CC will lose Shantal Perez to graduation, but return key pieces in Lowndes, Clendenin, Eve McGloon and Cowles. The Lady Barons should continue to be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Barons Stats:

Caitlyn Clendenin: 17 points

Charlotte Lowndes: 10 points

Merete Cowles: 8 points