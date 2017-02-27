Dont Mess With The Press

Dear ________,

It would be our sincere honor to have you join our 2017 distinguished panel on journalism

Don’t mess with the press! A town-hall discussion What each and every one of us can do to ensure our news media is free and fair, independent and strong It is time to push back against efforts to erode public trust in the news media. It is time to pull for the people who dedicate themselves to quality journalism.

March 23rd @ 7:30 PM Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

From the journalism students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School comes the hashtag campaign, #dontmesswiththepress which asks Americans to tweet a personal commitment they will make to help keep journalism free and fair and independent and strong. Commitments come in all sizes- from subscribing to The Washington Post for the next year, to contributing to a school-run newspaper, to starting a news blog that fills a void left by the way news is covered now, to writing a letter to the editor.

The campaign culminates with Journalism Night 2017, “Don’t Mess with The Press”: March 23rd- 7:30 pm at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. We would love your participation. Come be part of the panel. Help us explore how people (from John C. Public, to high school students, to aspiring politicians, to the men and women on the front lines and front pages) can help bolster the power of an informative press and defend it against outright assaults- financial, administrative and other.

Please note that this event also serves as a fundraiser for our journalism program.

If you are able to join us or have any questions please let me know.

Thank you so much for your support.

Sincerely,

Dylan Burgoon and Kai Elwood-Dieu

The business team behind B-CC Journalism