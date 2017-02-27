Don’t Mess With The Press! Hashtag Campaign & Town-Hall Discussion What each and every one of us can do to ensure our news media is free, fair, independent and strong. It is time to push back against efforts to erode public trust in the news media. It is time to pull for the people who dedicate themselves to quality journalism. March 23rd @ 7:30 PM Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

From the journalism students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School comes the hashtag campaign, #dontmesswiththepress which asks Americans to tweet a comment or personal commitment to help keep journalism free and fair and independent and strong. We want comments in all shapes and shades. We want commitments in all sizes- from subscribing to a professional newspaper for the next year, to contributing to a school-run newspaper, to starting a news blog that fills a void left by the way news is covered now, to writing a letter to the editor.

The campaign culminates with Journalism Night 2017, “Don’t Mess with The Press”: March 23rd- 7:30 pm at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. We would love your participation. Come be part of the panel. Help us explore how people (from high school students, to politicians, to the men and women on the front lines and front pages) can help bolster the power of an informative press and defend it against outright assaults- financial, administrative and other.

Please note that this event will also serve as a fundraiser for our journalism program.

If you are able to speak or know someone else who would make a great speaker, please let us know.

