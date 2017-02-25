Highlights from the Swim and Dive State Championships

Highlights from a big two days for the B-CC Swim and Dive team at the state championships. All pictures and videos taken by myself or Greg Pfaff. Check out @BCC_Sports and @BCCSwimandDive on Twitter for more.

States 2017: Boys – 3rd, Girls – 6th. NEW Records: B 50 Free, G 100 Fly, G 100 Back, B&G 200 FR. Results and photos coming later. — BCC Swim and Dive (@BCCSwimandDive) February 25, 2017

Katie Smith wins state title for 100yd backstroke pic.twitter.com/g5q1nKCPOv — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) February 25, 2017

Katie Smith finishes first in her heat of the women's 100 backstroke with a time of 56.52 pic.twitter.com/vSjVhDG4o6 — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) February 25, 2017

Boys take home the silver in 400 free relay pic.twitter.com/pQYemW5Vud — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) February 25, 2017

B-CC finishes second in its heat of the men's 400 free relay pic.twitter.com/d4IpcnIKPP — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) February 25, 2017

Boys take bronze in 200 free relay pic.twitter.com/tGMqWHwld4 — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) February 25, 2017

Diego Suarez-Touzon takes second in men's 100 free pic.twitter.com/AiFxX3NhBQ — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) February 25, 2017

Katie Smith finishes second in women's 50m free pic.twitter.com/fvxd88fy19 — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) February 25, 2017

Girls finish second in 200m freestyle pic.twitter.com/8EBhxs7dBv — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) February 25, 2017

Maddy Pfaff places second in the state diving championship. Just .15 of a point separating her from the winner — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) February 25, 2017

Pfaff's seventh dive brings her score up to 261, but she remains in second. Dive 7: pic.twitter.com/EpZFdWiog2 — B-CC Sports (@BCC_Sports) February 25, 2017