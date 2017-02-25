Boys Basketball’s Season Ends with First Round Loss to Blair

A frustrating season for the B-CC boys varsity basketball team came to a crashing end in a first round playoff loss to the fourth seeded Blair Blazers.

After falling to the Blazers by a 47-44 score just over a week before, the Barons were determined to avenge the loss. In the prior matchup, B-CC, despite a size advantage, was dominated on the boards. Head coach Sean Tracy knew that preventing Blair from getting second chance opportunities would be essential for his team to win.

The hope to regain control of the boards did not come to fruition as Blair did not allow the Barons to take advantage of its size yet again.

Despite giving up many second chance opportunities, B-CC was able to hang with the Blazers in a very sloppy first half. B-CC was able to create turnovers, and Geo Caceras used his speed to beat Blair down the floor on fast breaks. Caceras dropped 12 points in the first half.

B-CC’s leading scorer Cameron Galic was nowhere to be found in the first half. Galic totaled more fouls (two) than points (zero) in the first half. Without Galic’s production, the B-CC offense was not able to get going in the first half, but a buzzer beater from Caceras gave the Barons a 21-20 lead at halftime.

The second half was no better for the Barons. Blair continued to control the boards, and the offense continued to fail to score. Blair entered the fourth quarter leading 30-27.

Blair entered the fourth quarter with momentum, and carried it through the rest of the game. B-CC struggled with fouls throughout the game. Tracy had to carefully manage the minutes of Galic, Miles English and Gordon Gibson throughout the games to prevent them from fouling out too early. Gibson would foul out with just over a minute to play.

After inching to within one point of Blair with 4:40 to play, the Blazers pulled away, quickly building a 36-31 lead. The lead continued to grow, and B-CC continued to foul. An and-1 for Blair with just over a minute to go provided the dagger as B-CC was forced to foul and Blair was in the double bonus.

Thomas Baer provided a valiant effort with 11 points in the fourth quarter, including clutch free throws in the final minute, and Galic hit a long three as the fourth quarter buzzer sounded, but it was not enough for the Barons as Blair won the game 48-43.

The 2016-17 season for the boys varsity basketball team came to a close with the loss to Blair. The loss marked the final game for B-CC’s five seniors: Galic, Caceras, Nate Ferguson, Irvin Torres and Kai Elwood-Dieu.

B-CC will return three of its five starters (Caceras and Galic are the two departures). It will be hard for the Barons to make up the production of Galic who finished his career in the top 10 of the B-CC all-time scoring list.

Keep an eye out for a full season summary in the next edition of The Tattler.

Barons Stats:

Thomas Baer: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Geo Caceras: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Gordon Gibson: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 steal