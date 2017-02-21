2017 Boys and Girls Basketball Playoffs Previews

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the state playoffs bracket for boys and girls basketball on Tuesday morning (2/21/17). The brackets for the girls and boys tournaments can be found below:

In the first round, both the boys and the girls will face the Blair Blazer on Friday, February 24. The boys will play at Blair with tip off occurring at 5:30. The girls face the Blazers at home, tip off is at 7:30.

Girls Preview

The B-CC Lady Barons closed the 2016-17 regular season with a 15-7 record, earning the fourth seed in Section 1, and a first round home playoff game. The girls will take on the Blair Blazers in the first round, a team that the Barons beat in the only matchup of the season by a 54-47 score. Charlotte Lowndes and Caitlyn Clendenin paced the Barons with 19 and 15 points respectively. B-CC will likely be favored to top the Blazers again in front of the Barons home crowd.

If the girls are able to advance, they will face a stern test in the Whitman Vikings, one of the state championship favorites. The Vikings are lead by superstar guard Abby Meyers. Meyers is averaged 23.9 points per game in the regular season, and carried the Vikings to a 19-3 record. Whitman took down B-CC in each of the two matchups this season, winning 55-28 in the first contest, and 48-32 in the second. Meyers averaged nearly 30 points per game in the two games against B-CC. If the Barons can slow Meyers, head coach Ryan Ingalls team has a chance to pull the upset.

If B-CC is able to beat Whitman, they will likely then have to beat a Churchill team which the Barons lost twice to this season to advance to the regional finals. Gaithersburg is the top seed in Section 2, and thus will be the favorite to face the Section 1 champion in the regional finals.

The Lady Barons have received a huge boost in the second half of the season with the return of Lowndes from an injury. Lowndes played in the season opener against Seneca Valley on December 6, 2017, and was out until mid January, returning against Richard Montgomery on January 13. Since her return, Lowndes has been on fire, averaging nearly 13 points per game, just shy of six assists, as well as six rebounds. Her return has allowed Ingalls to roll out a line up including Lowndes and playmaking senior guard Mariah McAllister.

The one constant for the team has been the superb play of Clendenin. Clendenin is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points per game, and recorded nine double-doubles in the regular season. The center/power forward has been truly dominant on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, and will be an integral piece for the Barons if they hope to make a deep run.

The Lady Barons have the talent on the roster to contend for a state title, but tough bracket placement may make it difficult for the Barons to make a run. With the toughest test for the Barons on road to states likely coming in the second round against the Vikings, little time is given for the Lady Barons to adjust to the playoff pressure. Blair is no push-over in the first round, but it will be hard to look ahead to the seismic clash with Whitman. Clendenin struggled in the Barons’ two losses to the Vikings. If the star center is able to have a big game, the Vikings will need to be put on upset alert.

Boys Preview

After two straight seasons entering the state tournament as the second seed, expectations are tempered for this year’s boys team, who will not host a playoff game. The boys finished the year with a 10-12 record, are slated as the fifth seed, and will go on the road to take on the Blair Blazers.

In the first matchup against Blair, the Barons fell to the Blazers 47-44 in a heartbreaking affair. Four straight possessions for the Barons ended in turnovers, allowing Blair to take the lead late, while B-CC was unable to recover. Check out the full game summary here.

Despite out-sizing the Blazers, Blair largely out rebounded the Barons, especially on the offensive end. The second chance opportunities for Blair allowed them to hand with the Barons, and be close enough late to take the lead when the Barons collapsed. To beat Blair, the Barons will have to correct the turnovers, an issue plaguing the team all season, and take advantage of the size advantage.

If the Barons are able to beat Blair, they will travel to face Maryland Sports Access’s number 19 ranked team in the state, Richard Montgomery. The Rockets played B-CC in Bethesda, and beat the Barons in another heartbreaker. The Barons hung with the high powered Rockets offense throughout the game, but were not able to seal the deal late, despite 23 points from Cameron Galic. For the Barons to beat the Rockets, another big game from Galic will be needed. But it will take more than just the Barons star, a true team effort will be needed to pull the upset.

Beat the Rockets, and the Barons are likely to face the scorching hot Whitman Vikings, who have returned leading scorer Alex Sanson from injury. The Vikings come into the playoffs with momentum having upset possible state title contenders Paint Branch in the final game of the regular season.

A Barons run in the playoffs will be centered around Galic. Galic is currently 10th on the B-CC all-time scoring list, and the star guard/forward will be needed to carry his team on his final ride. Galic has averaged 17.2 points per game, making an incredible 148 two point field goals over the course of the season, good for first in the county, and 12th overall in the D.C. metro area. Head coach Sean Tracy has moved Galic to the point in order to help the team cut down on turnovers, as well as allowing his star to have the ball more often.

With the call up of Kevin McAulliffe from JV, the Barons have added another legitimate outside threat alongside Thomas Baer. The Barons have not relied much on the three pointer this season, but Tracy now has other options besides just Baer if the team needed a three.

In the post, Miles English and Gordon Gibson have both had breakout years. B-CC is the biggest team in the section, and the twin towers of English and Gibson will need to impose their will on smaller teams fatigued from the long season. English missed the final regular season game against Watkins Mill due to illness, but will return to face the Blazers.

A state championship run is not expected for the Barons as opposed to the previous two seasons, but the Barons have potential to pull an upset or two. With size on their side, if B-CC can find a way to limit turnovers, the Barons could turn a few heads in the early stages of the playoffs.

Make sure to check the boys and girls basketball Twitter accounts (boys – @bcchoops, girls – @BCCGirlsBball) as well as the Tattler Extra for playoff updates and recaps in the coming weeks.