Tale of Two Halves for the Barons in 18 Point Win over Watkins Mill

In the final contest of the regular season, the B-CC Barons traveled to face Watkins Mill on the Wolverines' Senior Night. Coming off a brutal loss to Blair earlier in the week, this tilt against the Wolverines became a must win game. Not only did the Barons have playoff seeding on the line, but the team desperately needed momentum to carry over into the post season.

In an attempt to kick start his team's slow offense, head coach Sean Tracy moved leading scorer Cameron Galic to point guard. "We wanted to get the ball in his hands," Tracy said. "We wanted to give him an opportunity to create plays for others as well as himself."

But in the opening minutes of the game, the decision did not pay off for Tracy. The turnovers that have plagued the Barons all season did not go away with Galic at the point. Watkins Mill came out and played as if their hair was on fire, making nearly every shot. The Wolverines, riding on an emotional high for their Senior Night. Watkins Mill hit five three's in the first half, and played with a much higher tempo and enthusiasm in the first half than the Barons. Going into halftime, the Wolverines lead 27-22.

Tracy said after the game that the coaches gave a fiery speech at halftime in an attempt to rally their players. Whatever they said, it worked.

The beginning of the second half was nearly a complete 180 flip of the start of the first half. The Barons turnovers became nearly nonexistent, and the Wolverines shooting went stone cold. B-CC was now the team carrying all of the momentum, and that momentum was used to carry the team quickly back into the game. After scoring just four point in the first half, Galic came alive in the third quarter, putting the team on his back with a 10 point third quarter. Before even half of the third quarter had been played, B-CC had gained a 34-31 advantage. B-CC outscored the Wolverines by 10 in the quarter, and headed to the fourth with a 44-39 lead.

The momentum for the Barons continued over into the fourth, as Galic put up his second straight 10 point quarter. B-CC got to the line early and often, and pulled away late for a 64-46 victory.

The game was much closer than the score appeared, as the Barons really struggled in the first half. But whatever switch was flipped at halftime clearly was the right one. B-CC scored 22 points in the first half, but had 42 in the second half. As soon as Galic heated up in the second half, Watkins Mill was completely unable to stop him. Galic's ability to completely take a game over is something that is a massive asset for the Barons in the post season.

Galic's second half performance was key for the Barons in getting the victory, but the Barons senior made history in the first half, as he moved into the top 10 on the all-time B-CC scoring list on this basket:

Tracy said following the game that Galic at point guard will be something he will use frequently in the playoffs. In the big moments, Tracy wants to make sure the ball comes up the floor in his best players' hands.

B-CC did not have starting PF Miles English in this game due to illness. The Barons hope to have him back for the first playoff matchup.

The Barons finished the regular season with a 10-12 record. The first playoff game more than likely will be at Blair on Friday 2/24, with tip-off at 5:30. The official schedule will be announced on Tuesday, 2/21. Stayed tuned to Tattler Extra and the B-CC Hoops twitter account for further updates.

Barons Stats:

Cameron Galic: 24 points (20 in the second half), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Gordon Gibson: 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks

Geo Caceras: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

Thomas Baer: 9 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block

Game Notes: