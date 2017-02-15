B-CC Gives Up Lead Late in Crushing Loss to Blair

In a late season playoff contest featuring massive playoff implications, the B-CC boys basketball team failed to pick up a victory in what was a must win game, falling to the Blair Blazers, 47-43.

Immediately from the tip-off, this game was all about defense. Blair prides itself on its ability to get to the basket, but the Barons were able to force them to take shots from longer range. Blair was able to keep B-CC off the boards, preventing the second chance opportunities that the Barons have thrived on throughout the year. The Barons strong defensive effort in the first quarter was highlighted as the group was able to keep Blair off the board despite the Blazers possessing the ball for the entirety of the final two minutes. By the quarter's end, the Barons and Blazers were tied, 6-6.

The two offenses found life in the second quarter. Similarly to the first quarter, the two squads matched each other possession for possession. But going into the half, Blair sported a two point lead.

Blair pulled ahead in the third quarter, amassing a 7 point lead. But the lead wouldn't stand for long, as B-CC quickly clawed its way back. After a three pointer from junior guard Ben Friedman, B-CC was back within one possession. By the start of the fourth quarter, Blair held a 34-32 lead.

Friedman's three was enough to shift the momentum to the Barons, who finally took the lead as junior center Gordon Gibson converted a three point play. B-CC was able to maintain its one possession lead for the majority of the quarter. However, late turnovers by the Barons opened the door for Blair to take the lead. The Blazers took advantage of the opportunity, and took a 45-43 lead with 1:05 remaining in the game. Blair held on to win the game 47-44.

The loss dropped the Barons to 9-12 on the year. B-CC will play its final regular season game on Friday at Watkins Mill. The playoff schedule is yet to be announced. Keep an eye on Tattler Extra and B-CC Hoops on Twitter for details.

Barons Stats:

Cameron Galic: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Gordon Gibson: 9 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks

Miles English: 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists