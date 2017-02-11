JV Call Ups Emerge as Key Role Players, but Barons Run Off the Floor in Loss to Paint Branch

By Matt Cohen

After a thrilling upset victory over the Churchill Bulldogs earlier in the week, the Barons took to the floor again, this time to face the Paint Branch Panthers. The Panthers came into the game with a 14-5 record, and have been lauded all season for their high tempo style of play, a tempo that kept the Barons off balance in what would be a very one sided affair.

The first quarter started smoothly for the Barons. B-CC’s guards were able to find Gordon Gibson in the post, and the big man used his size advantage to convert tough finishes. After multiple lead changes in the early minutes, the quick paced Paint Branch offense kicked in, and the Panthers began to build up a lead, taking a 26-19 advantage into the second quarter.

B-CC had a massive size advantage over the Panthers, and it was seen in the Barons rebound numbers, as the team finished with 31 boards (18 offensive, 13 defensive). Despite the large lead in rebounds, B-CC struggled to prevent the Panthers from putting the ball in the basket. The Barons were unable to keep up with Paint Branch’s pace, and the Panther lead continued to grow. Paint Branch went into halftime leading 40-29.

In the third quarter, the Paint Branch pressure forced turnover after turnover. These opportunities gifted to the Panthers kicked their offense into a higher gear, and the Paint Branch lead grew to 20.

The same story continued into the fourth quarter. Paint Branch maintained its commanding advantage on the scoreboard, winning by an 88-68 score.

Paint Branch’s style largely contrasts that of the Barons, therefore something had to give. Would the Barons strong low post game be too much for a smaller Paint Branch team to handle? Or would the Panthers athletic guards be too quick for the Barons to keep up with?

It would be B-CC’s low post game that would not be a factor in this game, and that’s not because Paint Branch took it away, but more of that B-CC didn’t look to it enough. In addition, B-CC did in fact struggle to keep pace with Paint Branch’s run-and-gun style of offense. Paint Branch was able to get out to a quick lead, forcing B-CC to try to move quickly in order to keep up, a situation that played right into Paint Branch’s hands.

Despite the blowout victory, the Barons 68 points is much higher than the season average. When B-CC was able to get the ball in the post, they tended to score. The outside shooting was there in spots, as B-CC shot 40% from beyond the arc, but the players and coaches may have figured out the offensive formula for success in the loss.

The Barons’ two JV call ups, Jack Robinson and Kevin McAuliffe, both saw extended playing time in tonight’s game, and firmly entrenched themselves as key role players. Robinson impressed throughout the game with his pristine court vision, highlighted by passes thrown from outside of the arc, through a tight window, and perfectly into the hands of Gibson on the baseline. Robinson finished the game with five assists.

Despite wearing Tyjhai Byers’ number 25, McAuliffe does not bring a strong presence in the post for the Barons. Instead, McAuliffe has proven to be a legitimate outside threat. McAuliffe hit two three’s in the fourth quarter, and even before then, the Paint Branch defense had to stretch out in order to account for the sophomore’s sharp shooting.

Head coach Sean Tracy said on his two newest players, “I like their energy and their attitude. They are very tough, they don’t back down. They know how to win.”

Tracy will need to see the winning attitude Robinson and McAuliffe brought from their stellar JV season permeate through the rest of the team, as the Barons now sit an 9-11. The Barons will face Blair on Tuesday in a game with massive playoff implications. Home court in the post-season is likely on the line for the Barons against the Blazers.

Barons Stats:

Cameron Galic: 22 points, five rebounds, three steals, one assist

Gordon Gibson: 20 points, eight rebounds, one assist