B-CC Puts Down Division Leading Bulldogs on Senior Night

By Matt Cohen

After getting out to a slow start on Senior Night, the Barons were able to storm back, and finally come up with the signature win the team has been desperately searching for.

The Churchill Bulldogs came into the game as the 4A/3A South division leaders coming off of a victory over Whitman on February 3, and it looked that the Bulldogs would impose their will on the Barons early in the game, as Churchill closed the first quarter up 16-11.

However, B-CC came alive in the second quarter, quickly erasing the deficit as Geo Caceras and Thomas Baer hit from beyond the arc. With 1:51 remaining in the second quarter, the Barons took a 22-20 lead. B-CC went into the halftime up 27-23, closing the half on a 16-7 run.

The three point barrage for the Barons continued into the second half as Caceras, Baer and Cameron Galic all drained a three pointer in the third quarter. All season B-CC has struggled with turnovers, but in this contest, the table turned as B-CC forced turnovers instead of committing them. These combined factors propelled B-CC on its extended run and allowed the team to slide out to a six point lead.

In the fourth quarter, the story remained much of the same. Churchill had a small comeback attempt that was quickly thwarted. The Barons went on a run of their own immediately after Churchill closed the gap to four, stretching the lead back out to nine. With just over two minutes to go, Gordon Gibson converted an and-1 which proved to be the dagger. B-CC would go on to win 66-54.

B-CC’s three point shooting against Churchill was excellent, seeming matching a Bulldogs team that loves to shoot shot for shot. The Barons hit five three’s in the game, Caceras and Baer each hit two.

The upset win not only was the best all around game played by the Barons all season, but it also serves as a huge moral boost to a team that blew a five point lead in the closing minutes at Walter Johnson on Friday February 3. With just three games remaining until the postseason B-CC will need all the momentum it can get, especially as a clash against the 13-5 Paint Branch Panthers looms on Friday February 10.

Barons Stats:

Cameron Galic: 16 points (Galic moved over the 700 mark for career points, and into 12th place on B-CC’s all time scoring list)

Thomas Baer and Miles English: 11 points each

Irvin Torres and Gordon Gibson: 9 points each