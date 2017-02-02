Two Barons Awarded Elite Posse Scholarship

This school year, two B-CC seniors, Bemnete Niftalem and Maria Salmeron, earned four-year, full-tuition Posse Scholarships for Lafayette College. According to its website, the Posse Foundation provides extraordinarily high achieving high school students with academic opportunities. The program targets those who have demonstrated leadership in multiple environments and often considers first generation students. It has 55 partner colleges and universities in 23 states. Posse Scholars not only receive full college scholarships, but also find support in the Posse mentor programs at their colleges. Niftalem and Salmeron will join 78 other Posse Scholars at Lafayette College in the fall.

Prospective Posse Scholars engage in a three-part application process, which focuses on interviews. “The first interview was really interactive and lots of group work, the second interview was a normal interview but it felt more like a conversation, and the third one was nerve racking but interactive and exciting as well,” Salmeron explained. “I liked the way they changed it up for every interview.”

On December 7th, the day of the final interview, Niftalem and Salmeron received phone calls congratulating them on earning the scholarship. “Words couldn’t describe what I was feeling at the moment, I literally couldn’t sleep that night,” Niftalem remembered. “It honestly did not hit me until I told my family/friends about it and everyone was super happy and supportive,” Salmeron said. “I am amazed and still feel beyond blessed about it, but at first it was a shock to realize this was the path I chose to take since I thought I wasn’t going to for the longest [time].” Salmeron explained: “I’ve had friends and mentors speak about the Posse Scholarship to me ever since the 10th grade. I always thought it was an amazing opportunity, but I did not know for sure if I was going to pursue it just yet.” Both seniors expressed their excitement and enthusiasm about the next four years. “I’m looking forward to the next four years with a group of amazing leaders who are real, inspiring, and have been some of the most supportive people within weeks/days of knowing me,” Salmeron said. “[I’m] also super excited to begin working towards making Lafayette a more fostering and inclusive environment.” Niftalem echoed this sentiment: “I can’t wait to go to college without worrying about the cost but most of all I’m excited for the experiences and opportunities that I will have with my Posse.”