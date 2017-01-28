Barons Late Comeback Falls Short Against Whitman

By Matt Cohen

The Barons traveled across Bethesda for a showdown against the Whitman Vikings on January 27, but for the fourth straight game, B-CC would fall short late against the Vikings.

To say the Barons got off to a slow start is a massive understatement. The first half was incredible ugly, as the Barons not only committed a multitude of turnovers, but struggled to put the ball in the basket when given the opportunity. B-CC only made four field goals in the first half, and trailed by 13 at halftime, scoring just 15 points in the first half.

However as the second half started, the light came on for the Barons. B-CC opened the half on an 8-3 run, and quickly pulled to within single digits. Whitman star guard Alex Sanson suffered an injury in the second half that kept him out for remainder of the game. His injury took some of the life out of the Vikings, and arguably was the biggest turning point in the game.

The Barons took control from this point, and worked their way back into the game, trailing by six heading the fourth quarter. The Whitman lead ballooned back to 10 as the fourth quarter began. But the Barons fought back again, aided by a charge taken by Thomas Baer and another taken by Kai Elwood-Dieu, plays that swung the momentum to B-CC.

The Barons were able to get to within four with just over two minutes remaining. B-CC got a stop on the ensuing Whitman possession, brought the ball down the floor, and found Baer in the corner who drained the kick out three, pulling the Barons to within one. B-CC quickly got the ball right back with another charge call, 50 seconds remained on the clock.

The Barons held for the last shot, but were only able to get a deep three point heave by Cameron Galic in the final second. The shot missed everything, the buzzer sounded, and the Vikings won 44-43.

The loss dropped B-CC to 7-9 on the year. The Barons next game is at home against Einstein on January 31 at 5:30.

Sanson has been diagnosed with a fractured metacarpal bone in his shooting hand (left), and likely is out for the year.

B-CC Stats:

Miles English: 12 points, six rebounds, one steal

Geo Caceras: 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals