Boys Basketball Beats Wheaton, Extends Win Streak to Three Games

By Matt Cohen

After suffering a rough patch in the first half of the year, the Barons boys varsity basketball team seems to have caught fire, and as a result, has rattled off three straight wins after beating Wheaton 69-46.

However, the score does not represent the hard fought battle that the Barons had to fight to win this game. Both B-CC and Wheaton got off to slow starts, with the Barons leading just 13-10 after the first quarter. B-CC fared no better in the second quarter, and led by just five at the half.

In the third quarter however, the lights turned on for the Barons offense. Cameron Galic and Nate Ferguson scored bucket after bucket in the post, and Thomas Baer hit from downtown. The trio pulled B-CC out to a 19 point lead by the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth, B-CC found themselves at the free throw line early and often, and converted on their opportunities. Once up by a sizable margin, head coach Sean Tracy turned to his bench. From here, F/C Irvin Torres stole the show, scoring six straight points, followed by draining a three. Wheaton attempted a comeback in the final minutes, but the deficit was too large to overcome, and the Barons would go on to win 69-46.

In the first half of the win, Galic passed current assistant coach, and former Barons star Brandon Howell to move to 14th on the B-CC all-time scoring list.

With the win, the Barons move to 7-8 on the year, and have a chance to get back to .500 in the rematch against Whitman on Friday, January 27. Whitman comes into the game sitting at 12-4, but the Barons are unafraid of the challenge. The game is at Whitman and will tip off at 5:30.

Barons Stats:

G/F Cameron Galic: 20 points

G Geo Caceras and F/C Irvin Torres: 9 points each

G/F Thomas Baer: 8 points