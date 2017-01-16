Behind Rivalry Lines with Whitman Basketball Head Coach Chris Lun

By Matt Cohen

When B-CC and Whitman are set to face off, no matter what the sport, the atmosphere is truly electric. Come the winter, the two school’s basketball teams produce classics in game after game. Two seasons ago, the Barons topped the Vikings in the playoffs to the delight of a sold out B-CC gym, kickstarting a run all the way to the state title game. The following year, the two teams met again. The same time, the same place, and the same stakes. This time, the Vikings would send B-CC packing as Max Oppenheim tipped in the heart wrenching game winner.

Each new episode of the B-CC/Whitman rivalry on the court is epic, and the student sections on opposite side of the gym can be heard for miles around. But the chess match on the sideline is where the battles truly are won. B-CC and Whitman are both widely regarded for the strength of their respective coaching staff’s.

B-CC is headed by Sean Tracy, a former Division I athlete who is now the head coach at his alma mater. Tracy has turned the B-CC basketball program from one of the worst in the county, to a perennial contender in the state, and is just two years removed from the aforementioned trip to the state title game.

On the other end of the court, is Chris Lun, the man who steers the Vikings’ ship. Lun loves the rivalry just as much as anyone. “The game at B-CC is the one we look forward to the most,” Lun said. “There is something with the sound in B-CC’s gym. It echoes, it is so loud, you can’t hear, and it just magnifies everything. It’s such a great environment for high school games. I wish every kid in the county could see that environment.”

Lun has had basketball running through his veins for his entire life. Lun attended Seneca Valley High School, where he played as a Screaming Eagle for four years. From there, Lun would go on to play, and start, for a Division III Penn State branch campus. Lun would leave for the main Penn State campus in Happy Valley, but would not play for Nittany Lions, instead he played intramurals.

Lun graduated from Penn State in 1999, and came back to Montgomery County. His first job out of college was as a teacher at Parkland Middle School. Despite his playing career, Lun had no intention of coaching. However, the athletic director at Parkland, a good friend of Lun’s, presented the opportunity to Lun to coach the Parkland team, a job Lun would take, seeing as no one else wanted to do it. Lun found that despite not originally wanting to coach, that he indeed enjoyed it.

“Then, one of my buddies was coaching at Seneca Valley,” Lun said, “and he said, ‘Hey, my JV coach just stepped down, do you want to coach JV?’”

Lun would take the job, and led the Seneca Valley JV team to a spectacular year in that 2003-2004 season.

“And then the Whitman position opened up,” said Lun, “so I just interviewed for it, for the experience, but not expecting to get it. But the interview went well, and they offered [the job] to me.”

Lun took the job, and hasn’t thought twice about it. In just his second year at the helm, Lun guided Whitman to a state title. “That team had stars, but stars that didn’t put themselves above the rest…we see that as the ultimate team,” said Lun on his state title winning team.

Lun was awarded as the Maryland high school coach of the year in 2006 just after his team had won the title. Interestingly enough, he was presented with the award at the same award ceremony where Kevin Durant would receive his award for high school player of the year, and where Univeristy of Maryland legend Gary Williams would be inducted into the Washington Metropolitan Basketball Hall of Fame.

While Lun hasn’t won a state title since, he has had an unprecedented level of success. Lun has been to the state semifinals three times, has won over 170 games in 12 seasons, and came into the 2016-17 season with a .579 win percentage. When asked about the secret to his success, Lun said that there really isn’t one, all it takes is, “Getting guys to buy into what you do. With high school kids it is kinda hard. Our emphasis is always on team defense, and ball movement. Basically, what it comes down to is: are you willing to be unselfish to help the team get to the next level. I’ve been pretty lucky to have kids who buy in. Some years we are really talented, others not so much. But when you get kids to buy in…you can achieve more than most people think you can.”

Lun’s success can also be pinned on his ability to pull the best from the players he has. “Public school comes in waves,” Lun says, “some years you’ll get a group with four kids who are 6’5”, and other you’ll get three guards who are 5’11”. What we do a good job of is we don’t do the same thing every year and just hope our guys adapt to it. We adjust what we do based on who we have in the program.”

The Barons will travel to Whitman to face the Vikings on January 27, and it presents a large challenge for the Barons. As the calendar nears February, Lun is able to hone in on what works for his team, and devise a plan that will allow them to execute it to perfection. Last season, the Barons won at Whitman behind then sophomore point guard Jerome Hilliard’s breakout game. The point guard duties will fall to junior Ben Friedman, and sophomore Toussaint Paris-Grant with Hilliard no longer on the team.

Tracy will not have long to make adjustments for his struggling team as tough challenges in Richard Montgomery and the Vikings loom on the schedule. The Barons may not have the same talent that was present the year of the run to Xfinity, but there is no reason to believe that Tracy cannot engineer the same kind of turnaround that Lun has pulled off time and time again.