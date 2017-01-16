B-CC falls just short of signature win against RM, Losing Steak Extended to Three Games

By Matt Cohen

After failing to complete a comeback earlier in the week against Churchill, the Barons faced the division leading Richard Montgomery Rockets on January 13 with a chance to attain a key win for a team that desperately needed positive momentum.

The Barons stuck with the Rockets throughout the game. The two squads traded baskets seemingly possession for possession throughout the opening frame, and B-CC trailed by just one, 13-12, as the first quarter came to a close.

Turnovers plagued the Barons yet again, and helped RM jump out to a lead in the second quarter. The Barons, unlike in games past, did not fold, and following a three from junior Thomas Baer and two lay ups from senior Cameron Galic, B-CC was back on top, leading 21-18. RM would close out the half strong with a three and an and-1, and went into the break sporting a 29-25 lead.

Like in so many games before, the third quarter haunted the Barons as yet again turnovers kickstarted a run for the opposition. This time, RM jumped out to a double digit lead. But just like against Churchill, and just like in the first half against RM, the Barons were resilient. Galic willed the Barons back into the game as he scored 10 straight points in quick succession, including two three’s. Ben Friedman later added a three of his own, and the Barons closed the quarter tied at 42.

Again the Barons allowed themselves to get down early in a quarter as the fourth got underway. This time however, the Barons were unable to recover. Foul trouble for the Barons gave way for the Rockets to be already in the bonus as the fourth quarter began, and RM delivered from the line, hitting all eight free throw attempts in the quarter. Turnovers early in the fourth quarter killed the Barons momentum, and RM pulled away, this time for good.

Galic once again was the leading, and most prolific, scorer for the Barons, but junior Miles English was very impressive in this game as well. English was great on both the offensive and defensive ends, totaling 14 points and as well as five rebounds (two offensive rebounds, three defensive rebounds). English also took a charge in the third quarter which added for fuel to fire for the Barons as Galic got the team back in the game.

The Barons have not shot the three ball well all season, and as a result, rarely attempt shooting from distance. This, however, was not the case against RM. B-CC shot 12 three pointers, and drained five of them, a 41.7% clip. Galic contributed three of the five makes, Friedman added another one and Baer hit the fifth. Whether this output will prove to be an anomaly, or something that head coach Sean Tracy can build off of remains to be seen.

The Barons now sit at 4-8 including the CKA Holiday Invitational. The loss to RM is the team’s third straight loss, and fifth in their last seven games (including the CKA Holiday Invitational). The team’s next game is on the road against Rockville High School on January 17.

B-CC Stats: