B-CC Returns to County Play with a win over Einstein

By Matt Cohen

Post game interview with G/F Cameron Galic

Post game interview with Head Coach Sean Tracy

The Barons were in desperate in need of a decisive victory, and they were able to win in such fashion against the Einstein Titans in the team’s first game of 2017.

Senior G/F Cameron Galic played the game of life, scoring 32 points, grabbing three rebounds, and totaling four steals. Galic’s 32 points is the highest total for B-CC basketball over the past three seasons. Former power forward Ivan Torres scored 28 against Sherwood in the 2014-15 season, and former guard Kevin Holston dropped 31 versus Springbrook in the 2015-16 season.

Galic’s production of the offensive end prevented the Barons from falling in an early hole, as Einstein was able to hang with the Barons in the first half. Going into halftime, the Titans were tied with the Barons at 23.

Galic attempted to motivate his team with a speech during halftime, a rallying cry that proved to be very successful. B-CC caught fire to start the second half, as six quick points from Galic out of the break helped give the Barons a 37-28 lead. Strong play off the bench from junior G Jerome Hilliard continued to keep the Barons rolling, and helped extend the lead to 12.

B-CC would not take its foot off the pedal in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead up to 20 points. The Barons would go on to win the game by that margin, 58-38.

Galic stole the show with his offensive production, but Jerome Hilliard’s energy off the bench was huge for the Barons. Hilliard had lost his starting spot due to high turnover totals throughout the year. Against Einstein, Hilliard had four assists, three steals, and just four turnovers. The even ratio of assists to turnovers is by far his best of the season. His steals came in the beginning of the second half, which kickstarted the B-CC run.

Miles English broke into the starting lineup, and provided a huge boost to the Barons on both the offensive and defensive ends. English finished with just six points, but added seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and one blocked shot. In addition, English took two charges, plays that swung the momentum to the Barons.

B-CC moved to 4-5 on the year with the win, and will play Walter Johnson at home on Thursday at 7:15 as it gears up for two very challenging games against Churchill and Richard Montgomery respectively next week.

Barons Stats:

B-CC finished with 22 assists compared to 18 turnovers in the game. That is still a lot of turnovers, but the ratio is moving in the right direction for the turnover prone Barons. B-CC also totaled 15 steals.

G/F Cameron Galic: 32 points, three rebounds, four steals

F Miles English: Six points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals

G Jerome Hilliard: Six points, four assists, three steals

C Gordon Gibson: Six points, three rebounds, two steals, two blocks