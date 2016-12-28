B-CC Falls to Long Reach in CKA Holiday Invitational Championship

By: Matt Cohen

B-CC toppled Parkdale 70-61 on December 26 to advance to the CKA Holiday Invitational championship game. But another poor showing on the offensive side of the floor led to another Barons’ loss. This time, falling by a score of 64-47 to Long Reach in the CKA Holiday Invitational.

Long Reach star Tre’von Morgan dominated the game to the tune of 20 points, highlighted by two huge dunks in the second half, a second half that saw the Barons struggle mightily.

Going into halftime, B-CC’s defense held Long Reach to just 18 points, however, on the offensive end, the Barons only managed 18 points as well. Coming into the second half, the Barons’ sloppy turnovers that have plagued this season resurged, and propelled Long Reach to an extended run, outscoring B-CC 20-6 in the third quarter. Senior forward Cameron Galic would try to will the Barons back in the fourth, scoring 13 points in the quarter. But the Barons allowed 26 points in the final frame, and saw Galic’s efforts fall to no avail.

The Barons only mustered six points in the second quarter, and only six again in the third. Those two poor scoring frames, plus careless turnovers, dug the insurmountable hole.

B-CC took second place at the CKA Holiday Invitational, and Galic was selected to the All-Tournament team.

The Barons will return to county play on January 3, with a trip to Einstein. Einstein went into the break sporting a 3-4 record, while the Barons are just 2-4 (3-5 counting CKA games).

Barons leading scorers versus Long Reach:

G/F Cameron Galic – 19 points

G Jerome Hilliard – 7 points

Barons leading scorers vs Parkdale: