Barons Fall to Whitman in a Thriller

By Matt Cohen

Post Game Interview With Head Coach Sean Tracy (vs Whitman 12/21/16)

B-CC cleaned up its turnovers, but still was not able to overcome Whitman, falling by a score of 57-49.

Behind seven quick points from junior G/F Thomas Baer, the Barons jumped out to an early 14-2 lead, riling up the raucous home crowd. B-CC would keep the momentum, closing the quarter with a 18-7 lead.

The Barons were kept off the board for just over the first four minutes of the second quarter, and Whitman took the opportunity to get back in the game, cutting the Barons lead to six, trailing B-CC 23-17 at the half.

Four straight possessions which ended in turnovers to start the second half helped Whitman move within one of the Barons, the closest the Vikings had been since trailing 1-0. Junior guard Alex Sanson would drain a near three quarter court heave at the third quarter buzzer which put the Vikings up one, their first lead of the game.

The shot would give Whitman the momentum they needed to pull away in the fourth quarter. B-CC made just 50% (6-12) of its fourth quarter free throws, and would only shoot 55% from the line for the game. The Barons’ many missed free throws as well as crucial missed lay ups created an inability to keep up with the surging Vikings. Whitman would put just enough distance between themselves and the Barons to force B-CC to foul. The Vikings would hit their foul shots, and pull away, winning by a score of 57-49.

B-CC committed just 11 against Whitman, compared to 10 assists, a massively better ratio than in previous games. However, in shooting just 40% from the field, the Barons were not able to muster the offensive firepower to match the Vikings.

The loss dropped the Barons to 2-4 on the year. The next home game will be against Richard Montgomery, on January 13. Over winter break, the Barons will play in the CKA Holiday Tournament, with the team’s first game taking place on December 26 at 2 p.m. at Howard County Community College.

B-CC Stats:

C Gordon Gibson: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 1 block

G/F Cameron Galic: 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

G/F Thomas Baer: 9 points, 1 assist, 2 steals