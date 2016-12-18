Boy’s Basketball Holds on to Beat Northwest

By Matt Cohen

The Barons took on the Northwest Jaguars, coming off a heart wrenching loss to Springbrook where the boys were on a short end of a 22-6 run.

Against Northwest however, the bounces went in the Barons favor.

After a slow start, only leading 10-7 after the first quarter, the Barons turned it on in the second. The Barons made shot after shot, and a three pointer from junior Thomas Baer put the Barons up 10 at halftime.

Similar to the Barons loss against Springbrook, B-CC struggled in the third quarter. The story for the Barons all season has been predicated on issues holding onto the ball. Turnovers have plagued the team in every game this season, and it did again against Northwest. Northwest was able to bring the game within three points, but heading into the fourth, the Barons took a 34-28 lead.

The Barons would pull away in the fourth quarter behind the steady post play of senior Cameron Galic, who scored 8 points in the quarter, bringing his total for the game up to 22 points. “When we needed a bucket, he was there, he was the guy,” head coach Sean Tracy said of Galic after the game.

Baer provided clutch free throw shooting down the stretch, hitting seven of eight attempts in the fourth, giving B-CC a 53-41 victory.

Overall, Tracy was impressed with his team’s play. “We came out and executed the game plan,” Tracy said, “we played solid defense, and we had guys that came off the bench and gave us good minutes.”

Junior Miles English and senior Geo Caceras both provided strong play off the bench. English, despite being in foul trouble for the majority of the game, provided strong help on the defensive and offensive ends. Caceras only scored two points, but his efforts on defense were spectacular. Caceras, nearly leaping out of the gym, blocked three shots, invigorating his team and the home crowd. Even sophomore Malik Raheem provided strong contributions, adding, as Tracy put it, “quickness on the defensive end.”

The Barons victory moved the team to 2-3 on the year, with a home game against Whitman looming on Wednesday December 21. Whitman senior center Max Oppenheim is off to a hot start, highlighted by posting a double-double (16 points, 17 rebounds) against Magruder on December 15. B-CC’s big men will need to slow Oppenheim down in the post in order to avenge last year’s playoff loss.

Barons Stats:

G/F Cameron Galic: 22 points

G/F Thomas Baer: 11 points

F Miles English: 6 points